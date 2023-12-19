WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals Christmas gifts for husband Jeremy Jauncey, loved ones
December 19, 2023 | 3:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach recently showed to the press her Christmas 2023 presents for her husband Jeremy Jauncey, her family, friends, and of course, for herself.
During Pia’s recent launch as first LazAffiliates Ambassador, Wurtzbach showed her picks from The Wish List by LazAffiliates, an exclusive gifting suite where LazAffiliates can curate special gift sets with their favorite Lazada products.
Here are Pia’s picks from her specially curated The Wish List gift set that you can find on LazBeauty and Lazada Fashion:
- Avon Mascara: Long and lush lashes are a must for your holiday glam. The Avon Mascara is one of Pia’s favorites!
- Avon Lipstick: From moisturizing to long-lasting, Avon has a wide array of colors to choose from for the perfect pout.
- The Adventure Prime Tote Bag: Stylish and durable, The Adventure Prime Tote Bag will elevate your style as you go about your adventures, be it your daily commute or a trip abroad.
- Creamsilk Conditioner: Who wouldn’t want to have soft and silky hair like Pia’s? The Creamsilk Conditioner can help you achieve the beauty queen hair of your dreams.
- Nivea Body Lotion: Everyday essentials such as the Nivea Body Lotion will always be a practical and thoughtful choice.
- Nuprene Travel Case: Waterproof, durable, and trendy, this Nuprene Travel case is the ultimate gift for those always on the go.
- Olay Retinol: Looking for a high-quality anti-aging product? Olay Retinol is your best bet.
- Olay Collagen: Olay Collagen gives the gift of a young and healthy glow, perfect for your beauty besties.
- “Queen of the Universe”: Find joy and inspiration through the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with Pia’s debut novel, “Queen of the Universe,” available on National Bookstore’s Lazada store.
- USPA Cap: Making a fashion statement while staying in comfort a la Pia Wurtzbach with this classic and crowd favorite USPA cap, which she likes to don to avoid paparazzi. — Video by Deni Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya
