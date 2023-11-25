Happy birthday, Grimace: McDonald’s, Crocs start ‘long-term’ collaboration with new collection

McDonald’s mascots (left) at the launch of the new collaboration collection with Crocs (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Order and pickup stations, digital self-service counters, and the unmistakable double-arch “M” logo – with one look, one would mistake the new McDonald’s x Crocs pop-up store as a new McDo branch in the middle of 27th Street in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

But instead of food, limited-edition Crocs footwear and Jibbitz charms bearing the colors and images of mascots and products of the globally-renowned fast food chain, and matching socks, were the only ones sold in the "Croc Thru" pop-up store in BGC Playstreet, where McDo mascots Ronald, Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie made a special appearance to delight shoppers of the limited-quality collection.

After the pop-up, however, the collection drops in select Crocs stores and Commonwealth while supplies last. Check out @mcdo_ph on Instagram and X, McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook and @Crocsph on Instagram and @CrocsPhilippines on Facebook to keep tabs on when the Crocs go on sale.

In an interview with Philstar.com, McDonald’s shared they decided to collaborate with Crocs because both are global icons that provide happiness to many people all over the world.

“We’re excited to bring to the Philippines the first-ever McDonald’s collab with Crocs. The coming together of two fun and iconic brands gives our customers and fans more opportunities to express and enjoy their fandom in new and surprising ways.” Oliver Rabatan, Vice-President - Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Philippines, said of the brand’s “long-term” partnership with Crocs that is expected to produce more collaboration drops in the near future.

The first collection includes the following:

Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal (P 4,495): Inspired by everyone’s purple bestie, these sandals lined in faux fur will have you feeling like you’re walking a day in Grimace’s shoes. The sandal features his loveable expression on the straps, comes with his favorite treat – a shake in the form of a Jibbitz charm.

Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog (P 4,745): Early birds like Birdie will be the first to get these Classic Clogs in her signature yellow and pink, with her favorite menu item – a McDonald’s Egg McMuffin – as a Jibbitz charm.

Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog (P4,745): Feel as stealthy as the Hamburglar himself with these Classic Clogs in the Hamburglar’s famous black and white stripes and Jibbitz charms featuring his go-to order (a hamburger, of course).

McDonald’s x Crocs Classic Clog (P 4,495): For those who want to sport Crocs in a classic McDo style, this clog is for you. With new Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries and Big Mac Jibbitz charms, you can wear your go-to order everywhere you go.

The pieces come in US size four to 13 for men and US size four to 10 for women. There are no kids’ sizes as of the moment.

Like the shoes, the packaging is ingenious; it is an oversized version of the fast food chain's burger carton, marked with "M x Crocs."

"With this collaboration, we’re inviting fans everywhere to celebrate two iconic brands — each known for their recipe for success behind delicious food and comfortable shoes,” stated Heidi Cooley, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs.

“Like McDonald’s beloved characters, Crocs are a part of many of our consumers’ earliest and often most memorable moments. Together, we’re bringing that nostalgia to new generations with experiences around the world that are as bold and audacious as our fans.”