Philippines' biggest Levi’s store opens, marks SM Retail's Asia expansion 

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 25, 2023 | 11:38am
The opening of the SM North EDSA store is yet another milestone symbolizing the brand's commitment to Asia and its expansion within the region, as well as its direct-to-consumer strategy of delivering high-quality apparel to customers right where they shop.
CAINTA, Philippines — Heritage brand Levi’s expands its Asia footprint with its one of its largest stores in the Philippines, located in SM North EDSA, marking another milestone in Levi’s direct-to-consumer expansion strategy in Asia.

Slated to be a one-stop shopping destination for denim enthusiasts, the new store features the brand's NextGen store concept and boasts of light-emitting diode (LED)-powered digital features such as an illuminated entry archway and in-store panels streaming interactive content.

With the NextGen store concept, the SM North EDSA store, located at 2nd Level, City Center, is set to deliver the fullest expression of the brand through a unique and immersive experience where shoppers can discover, purchase, and customize products to their own authentic self-expression and personal style.      

The store will carry the most comprehensive selection of the brand's products within the Philippines – from its iconic 501 line, to its classic Trucker jackets. In addition to new spaces that enhance the shopping experience such as a style lounge, elevated fitting rooms, and personalized shopping guidance from in-store experts, the new store also houses the Tailor Shop, an alteration, restoration, and customization station helmed by skilled tailoring professionals.

The Tailor Shop gives shoppers the opportunity to personalize their purchases. With self-expression being key for today’s consumers, customers have the option to customize their apparel to suit their taste and expression, whether through embroidery, patches, pins, fabric paneling, or more. The Tailor Shop unlocks a myriad of personalization options for shoppers, whether they are looking to elevate a newly-purchased piece, or refresh an existing one in their closet. 

“We are pleased to open one of the largest NextGen stores in the Philippines... with the goal of delivering a one-stop, immersive, high-quality shopping experience that will resonate with fans of the brand – both new and existing,” said Charisse Chua, Country Manager, Levi Strauss & Co. Philippines.

“As a longtime partner of Levi’s, we are proud to bring its largest store in the Philippines to life here at SM North EDSA,” said Jeffrey Lo, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of SM Retail, one of the brand's franchise partners in the Philippines. “We remain committed to delivering top-notch products to savvy consumers in the Philippines. As one of the largest malls in the country, SM North EDSA is the ideal home for this store, serving as a great location where the brand can continue to cater to the evolving needs of the modern Filipino shopper.”
 
The opening of the SM North EDSA store is yet another milestone symbolizing the brand's commitment to Asia and its expansion within the region, as well as its direct-to-consumer strategy of delivering high-quality apparel to customers right where they shop. As the brand focuses on making its stores premium destinations delivering premium shopping experiences to its customers across the globe, it continues to diversify its business across geographies, apparel categories and distribution channels, all in service of bringing well-made, timeless apparel.

