^

Shopping Guide

Love, Bonito mulls opening first Philippine store

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 4:48pm
Love, Bonito mulls opening first Philippine store
From left: Love, Bonito CEO Dione Song, Vice President for Design and Development Tingzhi Liu and pop-up store launch host Janeena Chan
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — “Next year. Stay tuned!”

Such was how Dione Song, the young Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of rising Asian clothing label Love, Bonito teased when asked if they have plans to open a brick-and-mortar shop in the Philippines, given their brand’s success in the country.

“(We’re) very busy looking for the right location and hopefully we can open one very soon,” Song told Philstar.com on the sidelines of the opening of the brand’s new roving pop-up store, which has been making rounds in different malls from Friday to Sunday this month, culminating in Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City on May 26 to 28, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Song, the Philippines has been an “amazing” market for their brand since they started shipping here in 2019 and it has remained as among the label’s top-performing markets outside the brand’s home country, Singapore.

“We’ve seen an amazing traction and growth over the last many years. The community size I think has grown four times over the years since we’ve started doing more community events,” said Song. “I think reception in the Philippines so far has been amazing.”

Reeling in the success of last year’s roving pop-up store, the brand repeated the feat and is hoping to return later this year and engage in more collaborations.

Story behind the name

“Who is Bonito? Nobody,” Song revealed with a giggle when asked about the origin behind the brand’s name.

“The name first started back in the day. We were actually called ‘BonitoChico’ but ‘Bonita Chica’ is the correct (term) because it means ‘beautiful girl’.”

According to her, the brand started from a Live Journal blog, BonitoChico in 2005, and so when they were trying to buy an official web domain name for it, they found out “BonitoChico” was already taken.

“Someone was already squatting on the website and demanded $20,000. Back in the day, we can’t afford it, it was so much money. So we came up with Love, Bonito as a sign of ‘with love from the team, for you’,” explained Song, who has been with the brand for six years, having jump-shipped from working with global beauty brands in e-commerce.

“The reason why I worked with Love, Bonito because I thought, why aren’t there many successful brands coming out of Asia then expand globally? Because one, I don’t believe we don’t have the right talent in Asia. And I think, two, suppliers are pretty much in Asia, so there’s no reason for us not to be successful… I saw a potential to grow a brand even beyond Asia.”

From Asia, the brand also ships to Australia and is now also expanding into the United States, with a pop-store to open there in mid-June. 

“I think, first of all, it’s the passion and the purpose. When we first started Love Bonito… We saw that there are a lot of global brands,” Song said of what could be the secret to the brand’s longevity.

“But as Asian women, we thought that nothing really fit us that well. So, can we provide something that’s really thoughtful for the Asian woman by the Asian woman as well? Can we provide also quality but ensure that it’s still accessible? Can we provide thoughtful functionality while looking amazing as well? That’s why we added pockets, padded tops and so on. I think that’s what makes us successful – because we’re thoughtful and we think about everything – very Asian-centric as well and very female-centric in our designs.”

The brand, according to her, resonates well among its core audience of women in their late 20s to 40s, especially to those usually looking for their first work outfit or for power apparel for their first job interview.

“Women, I think, always look for something that fits you well, that flatters you, when it comes to the silhouettes, cuts, colors,” she said, adding that their brand also provides styling services, among others.

Thus, from being officially Love, Bonito in 2010, the brand has since expanded from women’s clothing to shoes, kids’ apparel and accessories like earrings and jewelry bag, which are available in the brand’s website and community site.

Song shared that their company also recently acquired an active wear brand in Singapore, as well as a minor investment in a female health supplement venture. These are also expected to be available in their e-commerce channels soon.

Sustainability through thoughtful design

“We are very omnichannel. Half of our business is online, half is offline,” said Song.

Their in-house design team, she noted, is composed of a diverse team in Singapore – with suppliers from China and Indonesia that has been working with them for over four to five years.

“When it comes to sustainable fashion, what brands do maybe are an eco-friendly collection. I think when you think about sustainability, a lot of wastage issues actually come from overproduction, where people over-produce or when you create clothing with no mileage, meaning, the customer just wears it once and then… they throw it or give it away,” Song mused.

“We’ve been streamlining the process. We make sure we don’t overproduce. So you see in our website, some things go out of stock, because we want to produce in smaller quantities, ensure that is okay in sales, and we want to get audience feedback, customer feedback on Instagram, get the polls in, and that’s when we restock. We don’t want customer wastage.”

Thoughtful design, their brand DNA, gives their products good mileage, enabling customers to mix and match the pieces, use the items from day-to-night, and maximize and extend the cost per wear, said Song.

After forming their own sustainability team last year, they are now eyeing to learn more about eco textiles and work on more supplier partnerships, more sustainable packaging and better green compliance in the supply chain.

“Hopefully, we inspire confidence and help you to that process,” Song said.

RELATED: 'Dumpling bag' named summer's hottest item 

FASHION STORE

POP-UP STORE

SUSTAINABLE FASHION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines
Sponsored
6 hours ago

Beko lays out business development plans as it marks third year in Philippines

6 hours ago
In celebration of its third year of operations, Beko announces its goal of being the number one European brand in the Philippine...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Filipino microentrepreneurs use digital solutions to make their businesses future-ready
Sponsored
1 day ago

Filipino microentrepreneurs use digital solutions to make their businesses future-ready

1 day ago
Microentrepreneurs who were at risk of losing their businesses upgrade to digital platforms to keep their businesses goi...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
From Palawan to Manila: 'Mompreneur' finds success in milk tea business
2 days ago

From Palawan to Manila: 'Mompreneur' finds success in milk tea business

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Ana Lustre-Malijan is a wife, mother and business owner from Palawan who has successfully built a business out of frozen yogurt...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Raised by single mom, brothers left jobs to run Filipino heritage restaurants
10 days ago

Raised by single mom, brothers left jobs to run Filipino heritage restaurants

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Miguel Cabel Moreno worked as a nurse for two years before he finally found the courage to run a restaurant like he wanted...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Two thirds of young women face workplace harassment &mdash; survey
11 days ago

Two thirds of young women face workplace harassment — survey

11 days ago
Two out of every three young women have faced sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse in the workplace in Britain, according...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Effective climate action starts in our communities
11 days ago

Effective climate action starts in our communities

By Lucy Torres-Gomez | 11 days ago
When I started serving as mayor of Ormoc, I was blessed to have been handed a well-performing city, thanks to the foundation...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with