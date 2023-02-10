SHOPPING GUIDE: Make 2023 feel good with these 5 useful self-care essentials

Whatever self-care looks like for you, make sure to have these items handy for an awesome year ahead!

MANILA, Philippines — Having a New Year’s resolution never really goes out of style. While these resolutions may look different from person to person, there’s certainly one thing we can agree on—we all want to do things that make us feel good about ourselves and how we spend the rest of the year.

This is why self-care always comes in as a factor to consider, whether for shedding off some of that stress, relieving aches and pains or just plain treating ourselves after a long day.

Whatever the case, there are many ways that self-care can be achieved, but it’s definitely helpful to have some tools to help us along the way. Here are a few of our recommendations you can add to your cart as payday nears:

1. Scented candles

Scented candles are the perfect mood-setters for when you start to wind down at home after a busy day. You can light one first thing before lounging on a sofa to enjoy a quiet evening; set one alight as a companion during a mindful meditation session or use one as instant mood lighting as you draw that warm bath coupled with relaxing music.

Just make sure you’re setting it on a flame-resistant surface and away from potentially flammable materials so nothing catches fire when you use it.

Get into the vibe and make the room smell divine by trying out this Coffee & Caramel scented candle from Wick it! Candles which comes in a retro enamel cup or you can get it in statement-piece sizes like a Square Jar one from Lit Candle Co.

Coffee & Caramel: Buy here.

Square Jar: Buy here.

2. Essential oils

If you feel a headache or a cold coming on, essential oils, especially the spearmint or peppermint variety, are the lifesaver you can reach for in terms of quick relief.

Difficulty sleeping? Lavender essential oil famously helps aid in your journey to the land of dreams.

Making a scent spray for your room or keeping your laundry smelling fresh? Essential oils definitely play a role in those too. The possibilities are endless.

If you’re a newbie who wants to try one out for the first time, we recommend the Premium Peppermint Essential Oil from Eco Love Philippines or, for more variety, we pick the Pure Essential Oils Set from The Curated Scents PH.

Premium Peppermint Essential Oil: Buy here.

Pure Essential Oils Set: Buy here.

3. Crystals

If you’ve been paying enough attention to the internet then you know that manifestation is a big phenomenon that people are into these days. One of the most popular ways folks are doing this is with the help of crystals.

Whatever you’re setting yourself forth to achieve: attracting money, bringing in luck, energy protection or workplace productivity, trust that there’s always a crystal or two to match.

But more than their metaphysical properties, the beauty of these crystals alone is enough reason to collect and appreciate them, whether as raw, polished and carved pieces or as wearable accessories.

Achieve productivity wearing a Carnelian Double Point Pendant Necklace from The Crystal Room, repel stress with an Amethyst Gemstone Bracelet from Gems and Stones PH and protection using a pocket-sized Black Tourmaline Raw Piece from 5D Healing Crystals.

Carnelian Double Point Pendant Necklace: Buy here.

Amethyst Gemstone Bracelet: Buy here.

Black Tourmaline Raw Piece: Buy here.

4. Jump rope

Exercise trends have recently been about going back to basics. What better way to get in on this trend and get some of that dopamine going than by getting yourself a good ol’ jump rope.

Not only is this a known basic form of exercise that you can do from home, but it is also something that you can do tricks with if you get to do it long enough. Talk about learning the ropes!

Now fun and fitness are but a hop, skip and jump away when you get this Weighted Speed Jump Rope from Lux Life Official.

Weighted Speed Jump Rope: Buy here.

5. Massage gun

So you’ve gone and done some much-needed physical activity but the next thing you know you’re feeling some awful soreness in your muscles—now what? Well, easy! For this kind of ache, a massage gun is definitely your best friend.

You’ll also be glad to know that it’s not just for post-workout soreness but it can also relieve tension or simple muscle pain.

Using this handy little gadget not only hits the spot just right but is also said to improve muscle recovery and promote flexibility.

Get that sweet relief by purchasing your very own Massage Gun 6 Adjustable Speed from Han River Shop.

Massage Gun 6 Adjustable Speed: Buy here.

