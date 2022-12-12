This 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale, hereâ€™s how you can join Shopee in supporting Pinoy entrepreneurs

This 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale, here’s how you can join Shopee in supporting Pinoy entrepreneurs

MANILA, Philippines — Shopee’s big campaigns such as the 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale not only provide users with the best deals and discounts on best-selling items, but provide a grand stage for local entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

When asked about the success they find in the platform, most local Shopee sellers are quick to point to the e-commerce platform’s double day campaigns and big sales as the main drivers of their growth.

So how does Shopee prime its sellers for success and how can you help drive their businesses forward?

Support Filipino entrepreneurs through Shopee Celebrates local

In time for 12.12, the e-commerce platform launched the Shopee Celebrates Local campaign, which recognizes high performing sellers nationwide, their journey to success, and their top-selling products. Through the campaign, local sellers and their products will be featured through a dedicated microsite within the Shopee app, posts on the platform’s social media pages, and through ShopeeLive. Shopee users who engage with these posts will stand a chance to win discount vouchers, free shipping vouchers and ShopeePay credits.

What’s more is that when you purchase from these local sellers, you not only support their businesses, but the communities they empower as well. Jenna of Small Wonders Page for instance, supports over 200 seamstresses and almost 100 packing assistants as a result of her business’s growth. Similarly, Irene and Ira from UNIQ.MNL share their success by providing livelihood to members of their local community.

Support newly onboarded Filipino sellers on Shopee

As early as the 2nd quarter of 2022, Shopee teamed up with the Department of Trade and Industry and several Local Government Units to hold a series of masterclasses nationwide to train MSMEs to go online. These entrepreneurs learned about the basics of creating a seller account and how to grow their business especially during big campaigns. While training aspiring online entrepreneurs, Shopee also engaged its existing seller base to discuss trends and best practices that could help them further their growth on the platform.

Through these Roadshows, shops like MiAmore specialty shop from Pampanga, which offers customized bamboo cutlery and other home and living items, as well as Rosario’s Delicacies from Davao, which specializes in chocolate products, emerged with insights to help them on their e-commerce journey.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines said, “Shopee aims to be the trusted platform that helps sellers start, scale and succeed online, including local businesses. It truly heartens us to see local entrepreneurs unlock growth through Shopee’s features, tools, masterclasses, and local campaigns. We remain committed to helping sellers and brands grow online through e-commerce, and we will continue to innovate, enhance our solutions, and encourage our users to support them further.”

Until December 15, you can continue to support local and witness the inspiring stories of success of entrepreneurs from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao by visiting https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-celebrates-local.

