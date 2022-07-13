Get deals of up to 65% off at Tefalâ€™s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day this July 20

^

Get deals of up to 65% off at Tefal’s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day this July 20

July 13, 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Get ready to add to cart as Tefal celebrates its first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day sale this July 20!

Score amazing finds with Tefal’s lowest prices ever at up to 65% off in this one-day-only sale. You can also avail of exclusive offers, free shipping, plus freebies to enjoy on July 20.

Don’t miss these terrific deals at the Piso Sale, where you can get a Tefal Mini Rice Cooker worth P2,695 and a Tefal Cook N’ Clean 24 cm fry pan worth P1,599 for only one peso!

Buy 1, Take 1 promos are also up for grabs with Tefal’s Blendeo Uno blender, Cook n Clean Frypan 24 cm and Essential Steam Iron. 

Fantastic promos and big discounts await so catch Tefal’s first-ever Lazada Super Brand Day on July 20. Head on over to Lazada, add to cart, check out then get cooking! 

Tefal enthusiasts may also look out for the upcoming Impossible Challenge starting July 11! Get the chance to win P10,000 worth of exclusive Tefal Lazada Vouchers in this exciting activity. Watch out for the full mechanics to be posted on our Facebook pages.

 

Check out the great deals for wonderful home appliances at http://bit.ly/TefalLazadaMall plus other exciting cooking products at https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/tefal-cookware/.

Homemakers can know more about Tefal’s appliances at https://bit.ly/TefalAppliancePHFBPage  and Foodies can also find out more about their kitchen products at https://www.facebook.com/tefalph.

