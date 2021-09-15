







































































 




   

   









Shopping Guide

                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bets share their lock-in must-haves

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 15, 2021 | 2:11pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bets share their lock-in must-haves
Kirsten Danielle Delavin of Masbate
Lazada Philippines via Kirsten Danielle Delavin's Instagram account

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Top 30 official Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates are to commence the lock-in for the start of the pageant's events and activities leading to the final show.



In a promotional Lazada video, the candidates all shared what item(s) from the online mall they would be bringing to their bubble hub. Here is what some of the frontrunners said they would carry with them:



Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan



She opted to carry with her some Vitamin C supplements with Vitamin E infusion. She said taking care of our health during this time is very important. 



Kirsten Danielle Delavin of Masbate



She chose a Scrabble set. It's one of her favorite games since she was six and she intends to, maybe, play the board game with her new sisters, or play it on her own. Either way, she gets to sharpen her vocabulary much further.



Rousanne Marie Bernos of San Juan City



She had her eyes on a phone holder. But the contraption she chose had a built-in light fixture that she could use in doing her make-up or touch-ups. Very useful, indeed!



Katrina Jayne Dimaranan of Taguig



She selected a photo printer. She said she'd savor and cherish all her memories with her newfound sisters. Since this would be her last pageant, it makes perfect sense to "print" all the good times they'll be having.



Steffi Rose Aberasturi of Cebu Province



She shared that she'd be bringing all of her nightly beauty aid into the lock-in. It won't only help relieve stress and detox your skin of toxins; it would prepare you to look your best self at all times.



Leren Mae Bautista of Laguna



She got for herself a hair grooming set. She said, competition or not, you need to have your tresses look their best. After all, the hair is every woman's crowning glory.



Watch all the other equally revealing Lazada promotional videos of the official delegates. Stay tuned for more updates in the days leading to the grand coronation night.



RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

