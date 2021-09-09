




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 12:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained
Kirsten Danielle Delavin of Masbate as seen in her tourism video
Empire Philippines via YouTube, screenshot
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A few days prior to the Top 30 official candidates arriving at their official residence, the Miss Universe Philippines organization rolled out, through the Empire Philippines YouTube channel, the tourism videos of the delegates. Shot like travelogues, short films, and/or ad campaigns, the one-minute montage captured the candidates' respective hometown getaways, cuisine and local products.



It afforded netizens a glimpse of the country's best hideaways, scrumptious delicacies, and products to shop - not to mention the ladies' numerous costume changes. It was sad to note, though, that some of the more beautiful clips came from the videos of the eliminated contestants.



I know many pageant fans are curious how the ladies fared in all the five challenges - headshot, introduction, runway, casting, and interview - to come up with the final lineup of delegates. So we are sharing the scoreboard posted by the Miss Universe Updates YouTube channel, but showing only the weighted average from all challenges. You may wanna check out for yourself the individual scores from each challenge in the said site. The results are presented here from the highest to lowest.



The Miss Universe Philippines Organization continues its successful partnership with Lazada as the official voting platform for the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant. 

 

The Fan Vote function was also exclusively available on the Lazada platform during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and the 69th Miss Universe pageants. The finalist from Biliran, Skelly Ivy Florida, was last year’s Lazada Fan Vote Winner and earned a spot in the Top 16. 

 

In 2013, Miss Universe Philippines Ariella Arida emerged as the Fan Vote Winner to secure her place in the Top 16 finalists, eventually clinching 3rd Runner-up in the final pageant contest based on her merits and talents. In 2017, Miss Universe Thailand, Chalita Suansane, also made it into the semifinals with the strong support from voting fans, and went on to win the judging panel over with her confident performance that saw her take a spot in the Top 6. 

 

From September 13 to 24, beauty pageant fans will once again be able to support the pageant journey of their favorite finalists through the Fan Vote feature available exclusively on the Lazada app. The finalist who receives the most votes through the Fan Vote system will earn a spot in the pageant's Top 16, bringing her one step closer to the most coveted crown.

 

“We are committed to innovating and delivering new digital experiences that integrate e-commerce and entertainment through our platform’s reach and technology. We are honored to be a trusted partner of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization for the second consecutive year as the official voting platform in the country, and bring Filipinos closer together as they show their support for the 30 finalists,” shared Neil Trinidad, Chief Marketing Officer of Lazada Philippines. 

 

Fans can enter up to five (5) free votes daily and can support their favorite finalist(s) by casting votes multiple times a day during the voting period. Instructions to access the voting page are as follows: 

1.    In the Lazada Home Page, click on ‘Feed’ 

2.    In the ‘Feed’ page, click on the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ tab at the top bar 

3.    Click the ‘Go to vote’ button and claim the five (5) Daily Free Votes 

4.    Click on ‘Vote’ below the finalist’s name and photo, and wait for a voting confirmation pop-up 



Fans can choose to purchase more votes via the Voting Packages offered in the voting page: 

1.    In the ‘Miss Universe Philippines’ main page, click the ‘Get more votes’ button. Users then click ‘Buy Votes’ and are able to select among the Voting Packages offered. 

2.    If the user has already used his/her five (5) Daily Free Vote, he/she can click the ‘Get more votes’ button shown at the top of the voting page or whenever a user clicks on any finalist on the page. 



 Last September 1, Miss Universe Philippines announced the Final 30 finalists who move on to the final stretch of the competition. These phenomenal women battled it out in the Headshot, Introduction Video, Runway Video, Casting Video and Interview Challenges to earn the coveted spot. Three contestants were chosen by fans to automatically advance in The Final 30, namely, Cebu Province (Steffi Aberasturi), Masbate (Kirsten Danielle Delavin) and Pangasinan (Maureen Wroblewitz). 



Cast your vote through the Miss Universe Philippines voting page on the Lazada app/site: https://lzd.co/LazadaVoting.



The Q & A preliminary is scheduled on September 21, while the Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminaries will unfold on September 23. Catch the grand coronation night ceremonies on September 25 at the Ktx.ph platform.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

