Hot cat daddy: Joseph Marco adopts stray kittenÂ 

Hot cat daddy: Joseph Marco adopts stray kitten

Actor Joseph Marco posts on Instagram on July 25, 2025 about the stray kitten he rescued.

MANILA, Philippines — Joseph Marco’s hotness meter just went up the stratosphere after he rescued a kitten, adding another one to his nine other beloved cats.

The actor said on his Instagram post on Friday that the adoption of the latest cat in his care was purely incidental.

“I wasn’t planning on adopting any more. My hands are already full. But yesterday, on my way home in the rain, I saw this tiny kitten, lost and all alone. And in that moment, I knew. When fate places a little soul in your path like that, you don’t turn away. So here we are. Welcome home, little angel. I’m so glad you found me,” Joseph Marco wrote on his Instagram caption.

He posted how he took care of the kitten by feeding it with milk after taking it home.

Joseph said that he has 10 cats now after adopting the kitten, as seen in his reply to a follower’s question.

He also staunchly supports the “Adopt, don’t shop” campaign, which urges would-be pet owners to rescue or adopt pets, instead of buying them.

“Adopt, don’t shop. That’s the motto I live by,” he replied to another fan comment.

Joseph is part of the cast of the live adaptation of the online novel of the same title “I Love You Since 1892” with Heaven Peralejo and Jerome Ponce.

