Carla Abellana says 'narcissistic' ex abused her dogs

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana revealed that a "narcissistic" ex abused her dogs.

The actress recalled a story about an ex in an Instagram post dedicated to dogs.

"I had three dogs back then (now I have six), one of which was the most abused by my narcissistic ex," Carla commented.

"It took seven and a half years for me to wake up and I still regret not getting out earlier. I was blind for that long," said.

Carla did not give further details about the past relationship as she recounted how her dogs overcame their past traumatic experience.

"Now, my dogs no longer shake out of terror, hide behind me or underneath the bed, cling to me whenever they’re afraid, no more tails tucked underneath their bodies, and no more ears pushed back. God is good. He made a way to get us all out and we’ve all been happier ever since," Carla said.

