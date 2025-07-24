Heaven Peralejo, Jerome Ponce named leads of â€˜I Love You Since 1892â€™ adaptation

Heaven Peralejo, Jerome Ponce named leads of ‘I Love You Since 1892’ adaptation

The main cast, writer and director of 'I Love You Since 1892' adaptation (from left) novel writer Mia Alfonso, director Mac Alejandro, Heaven Peralejo, Jerome Ponce, and Joseph Marco.

MANILA, Philippines — MarNella is definitely out of the picture as Viva One finally revealed the cast for its upcoming adaptation of the popular online novel “I Love You Since 1892,” with Heaven Peralejo and Jerome Ponce as Carmela and Juanito, respectively.

Viva One announced its casting earlier today, drawing reactions from the fans of the popular web novel written by Mia Alfonso.

Earlier this month, Marlo Mortel confirmed that he is not playing the role of the aspiring doctor from 1892. Opposite the 19th century doctory is the 21st century girl Carmela who finds herself transported to Spanish colonial era of the Philippines.

Fans have been wanting him and his former love team, Janella Salvador, to play the star-crossed lovers. Together, they are known as MarNella.

Apart from Heaven and Jerome, Viva One also revealed the leads’ love triangle, which will be played by Joseph Marco.

Interestingly, Jerome played Janella’s TV brother in the hit daytime romance series “Be Careful With My Heart.”

The novel’s author addressed in her own Instagram account the concerns of the fans regarding the adaptation, and appealed for understanding if the adaptation’s casting will not turn out as they expected.

