Ai Ai delas Alas on coffee chain’s pet policy: 'Make rules clearer upfront'

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Ai Ai delas Alas has asked a popular coffee chain to make its pet policy “clearer and upfront” after her recent visit with her dog named Sailor.

The actress penned her suggestion on Facebook on Saturday, July 19, where she detailed her experience at one of Starbucks’ branches.

“I would like to respectfully raise a concern regarding your policy on pets in your stores. Recently, I visited one of your branches with my small dog, who was securely placed inside a pet stroller. We entered the store, placed our order, and settled in to enjoy our drinks —completely unaware that pets were not allowed,” Ai Ai said.

She recounted how she was already seated for 20 to 30 minutes when a staff member approached her to inform her that pets are not permitted inside the establishment. She said that by this time, it was starting to rain outside, making it” uncomfortable and inconvenient” to leave.

AiAi said she understands and respects store policies but called on establishments to make their rules “clearer upfront.” She suggested putting a prominent sign at the entrance, which she believes would be extremely helpful. Had the rules been clearly stated, she said, she would have chosen a different establishment to go to.

“This is not a complaint, but a suggestion for improved clarity and customer experience. I hope Starbucks Philippines considers adding clearer signage to avoid confusion and ensure that all customers can make informed decisions. Thank you for your time, and I appreciate the service your teams provide daily,” Ai Ai said.

