^

Pet Life

All-in-one digital solution for pet care launched

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 5:44pm
All-in-one digital solution for pet care launched
Cats and dogs
Image by huoadg5888 from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Globe’s corporate venture builder, 917Ventures, launched a new service that aims to revolutionize pet care in the Philippines.

PetPal is a digital service that provides convenient access to healthcare from licensed and accredited veterinarians. Aimed at ensuring that pets live their healthiest and happiest lives, it provides them with a complete and convenient healthcare journey and a digital pet booklet in one easy-to-access platform.

“At 917Ventures, we are committed to identifying and addressing the evolving needs of consumers. More than two-thirds of households in the country have a pet, which is the highest in Asia. Majority of them have more than one. Pets are members of the family and, with PetPal, we are bringing together all the providers and pet owners under one platform. Your pet’s health is our reason for being — a healthy pet, a better world,” said Glenn Estrella, Head of Ideation and Acceleration, at 917Ventures.  

Among its services are online consultations from anywhere in the country. It also provides home veterinary visits, home vaccinations and offline booking with partner veterinarians for customers in Metro Manila. These can be accessed through its website, which is easy to navigate, is accessible, and provides full flexibility, with daily services from Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We believe that pet care should be stress-free for both pets and their owners. As pet owners ourselves, we understand the need for a more convenient and accessible way to take care of our pets’ health,” added Natasha Bautista, Head of Growth and Programs, at 917Ventures.

More than just partnering with dozens of licensed veterinarians across the country to ensure that pets receive the best possible care, the corporate venture builder will be launching a mobile app this year, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app will include a comprehensive online pet profile, thus allowing users to document their pet’s healthcare journey, record medicine intake and track vaccinations.

With the app set up in place, pet owners can thus spend more time enjoying treats, cuddles and walks with their pets, or fur babies (as a number of pet owners love to call their pets), and less time worrying about their health.

RELATED: One-stop mobile app for pets launched

PET

PET CARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Save the date: BGC to hold biggest summer pet 'pawty'
4 days ago

Save the date: BGC to hold biggest summer pet 'pawty'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Who says fur babies cannot have their own pet party?
Pet Life
fbtw
SB19, Adie feature on Spotify playlists with their pets
10 days ago

SB19, Adie feature on Spotify playlists with their pets

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
In celebration of National Pet Day, Spotify has featured five Filipino artists on top local playlists accompanied by their...
Pet Life
fbtw
Snoopy lookalike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle goes viral
10 days ago

Snoopy lookalike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
A Mini Sheepadoodle named Bayley has been making waves on the Internet because of its remarklable similar apperance to...
Pet Life
fbtw
Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend's release
10 days ago

Free bird: Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend's release

By Agence France-Presse | 10 days ago
An Indian farmer whose extraordinary bond with a large bird made him a social media star has asked for his feathered friend...
Pet Life
fbtw
World's smallest living dog is 9-cm Chihuahua
11 days ago

World's smallest living dog is 9-cm Chihuahua

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Guinness World Records have officially announced a two-year-old Chihuahua named Pearl as the smallest living dog in the ...
Pet Life
fbtw
One-stop mobile app for pets launched
12 days ago

One-stop mobile app for pets launched

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 12 days ago
The app is a virtual pet mall that allows buyers to avail of products and services from different merchants, suppliers and...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with