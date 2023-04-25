All-in-one digital solution for pet care launched

MANILA, Philippines — Globe’s corporate venture builder, 917Ventures, launched a new service that aims to revolutionize pet care in the Philippines.

PetPal is a digital service that provides convenient access to healthcare from licensed and accredited veterinarians. Aimed at ensuring that pets live their healthiest and happiest lives, it provides them with a complete and convenient healthcare journey and a digital pet booklet in one easy-to-access platform.

“At 917Ventures, we are committed to identifying and addressing the evolving needs of consumers. More than two-thirds of households in the country have a pet, which is the highest in Asia. Majority of them have more than one. Pets are members of the family and, with PetPal, we are bringing together all the providers and pet owners under one platform. Your pet’s health is our reason for being — a healthy pet, a better world,” said Glenn Estrella, Head of Ideation and Acceleration, at 917Ventures.

Among its services are online consultations from anywhere in the country. It also provides home veterinary visits, home vaccinations and offline booking with partner veterinarians for customers in Metro Manila. These can be accessed through its website, which is easy to navigate, is accessible, and provides full flexibility, with daily services from Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We believe that pet care should be stress-free for both pets and their owners. As pet owners ourselves, we understand the need for a more convenient and accessible way to take care of our pets’ health,” added Natasha Bautista, Head of Growth and Programs, at 917Ventures.

More than just partnering with dozens of licensed veterinarians across the country to ensure that pets receive the best possible care, the corporate venture builder will be launching a mobile app this year, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app will include a comprehensive online pet profile, thus allowing users to document their pet’s healthcare journey, record medicine intake and track vaccinations.

With the app set up in place, pet owners can thus spend more time enjoying treats, cuddles and walks with their pets, or fur babies (as a number of pet owners love to call their pets), and less time worrying about their health.

