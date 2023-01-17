^

Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 1:06pm
Janella Salvador mourns passing of Twinkie, her cat for 17 years
Actress Janella Salvador and her pet cat Twinkie
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janella Salvador is reeling from the loss of another furry friend, this time, of her cat Twinkie whom she had looked after since 2006.

Salvador made the announcement on her official Instagram account by posting a photo of the day she received Twinkie as an advanced gift for her 8th birthday and a picture of her mourning the cat as he lay on a pillow.

The actress recalled the moment she saw Twinkie in a pet shop in Pasay and immediately wanted to take him home, calling him, "the perfect cuddly gentle cat anyone could ever dream of."

"Thank you for sharing 17 years of your life with us, Twinkie. You have a spot in my heart forever," Salvador also said.

Among those who offered their condolences were fellow actresses Iza Calzado, Loisa Andalio, Arci Muñoz, Sue Ramirez, Mela Cantiveros-Francisco, Kakai Bautista, and Lara Quigaman.

It was only last July 2022 that Salvador lost her dog Max, whom she considered her companion ever since she moved out of her parents' house and was very gentle with her infant son Jude.

