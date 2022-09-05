^

Health And Family

'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 8:54am
'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'
Janella Salvador with son Jude
Janella Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Darna" star Janella Salvador said being a "single mom" was the latest of her life's hard-earned battles during her interview with "TV Patrol" news presenter Bernadette Sembrano on the latter's vlog. 

Sembrano was making a vlog for her YouTube channel that featured Janella as their newscast's guest Star Patroller or news presenter for the show's entertainment segment. 

Janella was asked what was the most recent "battle" she fought for. 

"Being a single mom! Talagang ilalaban ko 'yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya," she replied. 

Janella gave birth to her son Jude on October 20, 2020. On January 5, 2021, she and her boyfriend, actor Markus Paterson, revealed they are indeed new parents on their YouTube channel. 

She clarified that she does not want to "sound bad" but explained that she has been managing on her own with the help of people around her. 

"Pa'no ba? I don't want it to sound bad kasi pero I can rely on myself, na hindi ko kailangang humingi ng tulong sa iba. I like being independent. Siguro kasi I saw my mom growing up kung papano siya. She was able to raise us on our own. So, siguro na-embody ko rin kung paano siya. I wanted to be independent as well," she explained. 

The actress is the son of actress Jenine Desiderio and singer, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador. 

Sembrano then asked Janella to describe herself. 

"Strong. 'Yun 'yung lagi kong naririnig sa mga tao sa paligid ko. I always hear that I'm the bravest person that they know," she replied. 

Apart from this revelation, Janella and Bernadette also talked about motherhood and the actress' hit portrayal of Valentina/Regina in the nightly drama, "Darna."   — Video from Bernadette Sembrano YouTube channel

