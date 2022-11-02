^

Pet Life

Family 'preserves' dead pet dog as rug

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 4:31pm
Family 'preserves' dead pet dog as rug
The finished rug by Chimera Taxidermy
Chimera Taxidermy via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A family in Australia has found way to remember their recently deceased golden retriever — by preserving him as a rug.

Melbourne-based company Chimera Taxidermy shared a a video of how the company turned the skin and fur of a deceased dog into a rug as requested by the family.

"Beautiful old golden retriever preserved as a pelt for his family. Finally ready to head home," reads the video's caption.

The company's owner named Maddy said, "the pelt has been tanned and turned to leather so the fur won't fall out," ensuring it maintains in good condition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @chimerataxidermy

The video received mixed reactions from the public, some calling the process beautiful and even inquiring in advance for their own pets, while others admitted being a little disturbed and being put off by the result.

Maddy acknowledges that such a practice isn't for everyone, but notes that pet taxidermy has been on the rise in the last five years.

"Some are more of a sentimental keepsake, others are on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved," Maddy told Yahoo News Australia. "Most of the requests I get are for full taxidermy mounts... Pelt preservation is less commonly asked for, but I still do quite a few pelts."

Other animals that Maddy has worked on apart from dogs are rats, rabbits, goats and guinea pigs.

