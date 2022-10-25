â€˜Dinogshow ang sariliâ€™: Maris Racalâ€™s â€˜chihuahuaâ€™ photo shoot amuses fans

^

‘Dinogshow ang sarili’: Maris Racal’s ‘chihuahua’ photo shoot amuses fans

Kathleen A. Llemit
October 25, 2022
Maris Racal amused fans with the inspiration of her fashion photo shoot
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal looked sexy and stylish in her recent photo shoot but fans, instead, ended up amused with her sense of humor as she revealed the inspiration for her pictorial. 

“She comfortable,” wrote Maris on her Instagram post.

Shot by photographer Dennis Sulit, the actress was wearing a custom Helen Piece ensemble composed of a long-sleeved white tube top with black lining and paired with a cream-colored skirt. 

“Swipe for the real inspo!!” Maris added. 

The last photo drew much of the comments on her Instagram posts. It was a photo of a chihuahua sporting a long wig and dressed in clothes that resembles Maris' ensemble while leaning on a camera tripod. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Dinogshow ang sarili,” commented one user. 

Another user poked fun at Maris’ humor and used the actress’ real name. “Wala talagang matinong post kang aasahan kay Mariestella.”

The 25-year-old actress has been vocal about accepting more mature roles in the past months. 

