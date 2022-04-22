^

Scientist names new millipede species after Taylor Swift

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 3:10pm
Composite image of Taylor Swift at the 2018 American Music Awards and of the Nannaria swiftae
AFP/Valerie Macon, Derek Hennen via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — A thousand cuts meets almost as much legs as three-time Grammy Album of the Year winner Taylor Swift inspired the name of a newly-discovered species of millipede.

A study published on ZooKeys last April 18, 2022 says the species is being called the Swift twisted-claw millipede, with a scientific name of "Nannaria swiftae."

The study's lead author, entemologist and myriapodologist Derek Hennen, is a certified Swiftie and wanted to honor his favorite singer.

"I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her," Hennen wrote on Twitter. "A high honor!"

Tennessee also happens to be where Taylor started her music career and now calls her home.

The study itself, which took five years of research, even has under the "Nannaria swiftae's" etymology portion that it was named in honor of Taylor and "in recognition of her talent as a songwriter and performer and in appreciation of the enjoyment her music has brought [to Hennen]."

Hennen and his team discovered a total of 17 new species, some of which Hennen named after his wife Marian ("Nannaria marianae") and the Virginia Tech Hokies ("Nannaria hokie"), the football team of where he did his graduate studies.

Meanwhile, Taylor is set to receive an honorary doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University next month and will be speaking at its commencement exercises.

MILLIPEDES

TAYLOR SWIFT
By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
