'Dr. Taylor Swift': Singer to receive honorary doctorate from New York University

In this file photo taken on Oct. 9, 2018, US singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate of Fine Arts from New York University (NYU) and will speak at the commencement exercises in Yankee Stadium on May 18.

According to a Variety report, Taylor will be hailed as Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Taylor will be joining three graduating classes on that day and will be part of "traditional" ceremony for the current graduating class.

The institution also announced that in that evening, the university will also host the commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021 who weren't had a traditional ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty and honorees for NYU’s commencement,” said NYU President Andrew Hamilton in a statement.

“Since 2019, we have been deprived of commencement’s festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt. Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes — 2022, 2021, and 2020 — have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance. We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance,” he added.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's 10-minute 'All Too Well' is Billboard's longest no. 1