Christmas 'Pawty' for dogs set

MANILA, Philippines — Your fur babies deserve to have Christmas parties too!

If you are looking for a shindig for you and your furry one, Ortigas Malls Elite Pet Society will be having their first Christmas Pawty for dogs.

On December 19, you and your dogs can attend this fun party at L/G East Wing at Estancia, from 2 to 5 p.m. Entrance is free. Just be at the registration deck at the venue, which will start at 1 p.m.

Talks and trainings by the "Pinoy Dog Whisperer" Lestre Zapanta and Bayopet’s Dr. Jomer Fule are part of the program. Get a chane to win freebies from event sponsors Advantix, BarksJOY, Bayopet, Bon Apawtit, Elanco, Lestre Zapanta, Paw & Purr, Pet Express, and The SM Store Estancia.

Visit the booths and pop-up dog playground for your furbabies to enjoy. Christmas gifts from the event sponsors will also be waiting at the registration booth until supplies last.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated, and will need to present their pet’s Elite Pet Society ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Card to enter the event. One pet is to one owner only. Visitors can be assured that safety remains the main priority for both customers and employees. Estancia has been given a Safety Seal by the Pasig LGU which is a declaration that it has complied with the city’s precautionary measures set by the DOH and IATF to help prevent the spread of the virus.

RELATED: How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama