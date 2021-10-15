How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama

MANILA, Philippines — Want to have dogs but you’re scared of them?

If yes, then you might be like actress Bea Alonzo.

During a recent virtual press conference announcing her as new Lazada Philippines endorser, Bea shared that she used to have dog phobia.

“When I was younger, I was trapped in a dog house and since then, I was really afraid of dogs,” the new Kapuso star confessed.

But, ever since the pandemic began, she also started discovering new things. Apart from becoming a “plantita” or a plant enthusiast, Bea also turned into a fur mom.

“I adopted a dog three years ago as test therapy so now, I’m very much into dogs!” she exclaimed.

“’Can’t imagine my life without a dog’ is something that I would never say four years ago until I had Walter. Now, I’m obsessed with this cutie,” she said in an Instagram post.

According to Lazada Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad, apart from baking tools, home gym equipment, gardening stuff and women’s clothing, ergonomic chairs, paying bills and pet supplies are also getting more and more popular in their e-commerce site.

For those on the lookout for treats for their fur babies, check out these:

Help feed shelter dogs

All dogs deserve love and attention. Loyal, affectionate and devoted creatures, dogs are friends who deserve to be fed and cared for, no matter where they live and what their breed may be. Unfortunately, not all dogs enjoy the comforts of a home and the promise of regular meals. Stray, abandoned dogs are in shelters everywhere, without a home to call their own and without a human parent they can curl up with when they want some love.

For the whole month of October, you can pay it forward and ensure that these dogs enjoy full meals through the Pedigree Feed A Friend, Fill the Bowl campaign. Simply buy a 1.3 kg bag or more of the pet food brand for your own dogs and a meal is donated to one shelter dog through shelter partner, Animal Kingdom Foundation. The brand aims to provide 200,000 meals to these beneficiary dogs.

“There are more and more dog lovers in the Philippines, and many of them are eager to help dogs in need such as shelter dogs,” said Johnny Racoma, Country Director, Mars Pet Nutrition Philippines.

Help a shelter dog feel loved by providing a yummy meal with your purchase via the brand’s official store on Lazada and Shopee and all participating supermarkets and pet stores.

Tricks and treats for ‘doggos’

Mark your calendars as Maxime is celebrating October with Tricks and Treats for your doggos. As part of the celebration, Maxime will be hosting a series of Shopee livestreams so you and your doggos can be part of the fun.

On October 15, 20 and 31, special guests will join to give away up to additional 10% discounts.

The best way we can show our love to our doggos is to provide them with the best nutrition possible.

Available in Lazada and Shopee, Maxime boasts of its premium dog food reportedly formulated by a team of experts who are also passionate about furry friends. Packed with all the vitamins and nutrients doggos need to be happy, active, tough and smart, the brand includes essential ingredients like pre- and probiotics, DHA, and Omega 3 and 6. When added to a doggo’s diet, these promote a stronger immune system, a sharper mind, a healthy heart and shinier fur and coat.

Easy companion in dog care

Having a fur baby feels fulfilling especially when they shower their owners with affection and love. Any dog owner, however, will agree that caring for pets can be challenging especially when it comes to finding the right grooming and feeding products.

In response to dog owners’ experiences, homegrown brand Doggo has created a selection of products that brings fun and ease into being a pup parent. From bathing, to grooming, to treats, the brand’s formulated products are inspired by Chief Executive Officer Kurt Cheng’s own journey with his dogs and experiences of family and friends.

Available in Shopee and Lazada, the brand’s shampoo and conditioners come in cherry blossoms, melon and jasmine variants with a long-lasting deodorizing effect, while conditioner is bottled up with Jeju Serum for a soft and shiny coat.

Restaurateur and influencer Nico Bolzico is among those using the brand’s shampoo, conditioners and other grooming tools and treats for his dog Pochola.