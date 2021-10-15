



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Pet Life

                        
How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 1:41pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
How Bea Alonzo overcame dog phobia to become a fur mama
Bea Alonzo and her dog Walter.
Bea Alonzo via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Want to have dogs but you’re scared of them?



If yes, then you might be like actress Bea Alonzo. 

   
   


During a recent virtual press conference announcing her as new Lazada Philippines endorser, Bea shared that she used to have dog phobia.



“When I was younger, I was trapped in a dog house and since then, I was really afraid of dogs,” the new Kapuso star confessed.



But, ever since the pandemic began, she also started discovering new things. Apart from becoming a “plantita” or a plant enthusiast, Bea also turned into a fur mom.



“I adopted a dog three years ago as test therapy so now, I’m very much into dogs!” she exclaimed.



“’Can’t imagine my life without a dog’ is something that I would never say four years ago until I had Walter. Now, I’m obsessed with this cutie,” she said in an Instagram post.



According to Lazada Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad, apart from baking tools, home gym equipment, gardening stuff and women’s clothing, ergonomic chairs, paying bills and pet supplies are also getting more and more popular in their e-commerce site.



For those on the lookout for treats for their fur babies, check out these:



Help feed shelter dogs 



All dogs deserve love and attention. Loyal, affectionate and devoted creatures, dogs are friends who deserve to be fed and cared for, no matter where they live and what their breed may be. Unfortunately, not all dogs enjoy the comforts of a home and the promise of regular meals. Stray, abandoned dogs are in shelters everywhere, without a home to call their own and without a human parent they can curl up with when they want some love.



For the whole month of October, you can pay it forward and ensure that these dogs enjoy full meals through the Pedigree Feed A Friend, Fill the Bowl campaign. Simply buy a 1.3 kg bag or more of the pet food brand for your own dogs and a meal is donated to one shelter dog through shelter partner, Animal Kingdom Foundation. The brand aims to provide 200,000 meals to these beneficiary dogs. 



“There are more and more dog lovers in the Philippines, and many of them are eager to help dogs in need such as shelter dogs,” said Johnny Racoma, Country Director, Mars Pet Nutrition Philippines.



Help a shelter dog feel loved by providing a yummy meal with your purchase via the brand’s official store on Lazada and Shopee and all participating supermarkets and pet stores. 



Tricks and treats for ‘doggos’



Mark your calendars as Maxime is celebrating October with Tricks and Treats for your doggos. As part of the celebration, Maxime will be hosting a series of Shopee livestreams so you and your doggos can be part of the fun. 



On October 15, 20 and 31, special guests will join to give away up to additional 10% discounts. 



The best way we can show our love to our doggos is to provide them with the best nutrition possible. 



Available in Lazada and Shopee, Maxime boasts of its premium dog food reportedly formulated by a team of experts who are also passionate about furry friends. Packed with all the vitamins and nutrients doggos need to be happy, active, tough and smart, the brand includes essential ingredients like pre- and probiotics, DHA, and Omega 3 and 6. When added to a doggo’s diet, these promote a stronger immune system, a sharper mind, a healthy heart and shinier fur and coat.



Easy companion in dog care 



Having a fur baby feels fulfilling especially when they shower their owners with affection and love. Any dog owner, however, will agree that caring for pets can be challenging especially when it comes to finding the right grooming and feeding products. 



In response to dog owners’ experiences, homegrown brand Doggo has created a selection of products that brings fun and ease into being a pup parent. From bathing, to grooming, to treats, the brand’s formulated products are inspired by Chief Executive Officer Kurt Cheng’s own journey with his dogs and experiences of family and friends. 



Available in Shopee and Lazada, the brand’s shampoo and conditioners come in cherry blossoms, melon and jasmine variants with a long-lasting deodorizing effect, while conditioner is bottled up with Jeju Serum for a soft and shiny coat.



Restaurateur and influencer Nico Bolzico is among those using the brand’s shampoo, conditioners and other grooming tools and treats for his dog Pochola. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BEA ALONZO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Paws up to a virtual pet blessing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Paws up to a virtual pet blessing


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
It was a lovely Sunday yesterday, Oct. 3, as I attended the Philippine Animal Welfare Society pet blessing, which was streamed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pangolin named after pandemic returned to Palawan
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
30 days ago

                              
                              
Pangolin named after pandemic returned to Palawan


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 30 days ago                              


                                                            
For the second time, a pangolin endemic to Palawan was rescued and flown back to its habitat last month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
50 days ago

                              
                              
International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 50 days ago                              


                                                            
It's International Dog Day and, as a gift for your favorite fur baby, you can search for the best accommodations on your next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
57 days ago

                              
                              
China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room


                              

                                 57 days ago                              


                                                            
Ma Mingliang rarely encountered wild elephants while growing up in southwestern China, after centuries of hunting and deforestation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
60 days ago

                              
                              
Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub


                              

                                 60 days ago                              


                                                            
The pandas are on a 10-year loan from China and arrived in Singapore in 2012.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin names pet chicks after Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
73 days ago

                              
                              
Angel Locsin names pet chicks after Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 73 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin named her new pet chicks after celebrity friends Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo and Angelica Pan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with