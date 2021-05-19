







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
pet rabbit
Taking care of Sophia, our "pandemic pet rabbit" is now part of my daily self-care routine.

                     

                        

                           
Getting a ‘pandemic pet' in the Philippines: Is it for you?

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jing CastaÃ±eda (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 11:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
COVID-19 has changed our life in ways we previously never imagined—most of it had to be done to protect not just our physical health but also our mental state. We would bake, paint, and do online yoga sessions to keep our cool from the anxieties caused by an invisible virus at large. Many of us have also adopted a "pandemic pet," a furry friend to help us go through the quarantine just by being their cute, loving selves.



This might be surprising, though: Pet adoptions have increased significantly since last year. In the US, as reported by Rover.com., it’s been "raining cats and dogs" with one out of three Americans rescuing a pet from March to October 2020.



"Of the people who adopted in the last year, 53% brought home a dog, 32% a cat, and 14% both a dog and cat," rover.com said. Thirteen percent of these mostly millennial people were new fur parents, the report continued.



I could only adore cats and dogs from a distance, mostly because my eldest daughter has allergies. But we now have pandemic pet rabbits, namely Sophia and James. I could honestly say they’ve helped myself, my hubby Nonong, our children, and even our helpers survive the much-dreaded cabin fever. My family and I would stay calm and relaxed just by feeding them, watching them chase each other, and training them — we’ve really included them in our daily bonding as a family. Personally, Sophia and James now play a big part in my self-care routine.



Being a pet owner is loads of fun, but I could also say it’s not as easy as any of these double tap-worthy #petsofinstagram photos would portray. I am blessed to have some means and company to care for two pets at home, but to those just wanting to shop or adopt for superficial reasons, it might not be that advisable.



It’s all under the principle of "responsible pet ownership." Or, as explained by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), "Before owning a pet, one should always consider if one has the capacity (timewise, financially, emotionally) to care for it responsibly for its entire lifetime, not just when it is a cute puppy."



Surely, it takes a lot to be a responsible pet owner. In our recent episode of Pamilya Talk, I’ve had the pleasure of talking to two wonder fur-moms who epitomize the term for their pure commitment and love for puspins and aspins (stray cats and dogs).









The Cat House via Facebook









 



Arizza Aying, the mommy behind The Cat House, parents 120 cats and 10 dogs. Meanwhile, Jesica Baang of the Facebook page Pia and the Mimings, takes care of 24 cats. Alongside their advocacies, Arizza and Jesica also juggle (human) parenthood and two jobs.





Arizza Aying and her 9-year old cat, Tia Buding/Boots





 



Throughout our show (click on the link below for a sampling of Tia Buding’s antics, Arizza’s adorable and mega popular cat), I’ve gained a new appreciation for fur parents and rescuers. I’ve also realized why being one isn’t a joke—and so to those planning to take a pet soon, the following pointers might be worth considering.






 



Are you ready to be a parent?



It’s best to evaluate if you’re fit for the job in the first place. For first time pet owners, reading PAWS’ statement of policies on companion animals might help. PAWS stands by being "knowledgeable" of the responsibilities ahead. Aside from providing adequate food and water; secure, comfortable, unexposed shelter; and regular medical care, the organization also puts the pet’s physical, social, emotional and mental well-being of high importance. It sounds like raising a human being, right? Well, that’s because it almost exactly is—as both Arizza and Jesica would know as they also have kids with them. Once assured, evaluate your space next—is it ample enough for the pet to eat, play, rest, and do a pooh? Having a fur baby mess in a cramped place without apt and frequent sanitation, for example, might be risky for your own health.



‘Adopt, don’t shop’



Arizza and Jesica, along with many animal centers, advocate adoption over breeding. PAWS, for one, explains online its opposition to "puppy mills" or "facilities and individuals who mass-produce puppies for the pet shop industry, online selling, or other retail purposes." It writes, "Puppy mills suffer from poor oversight, control, and regulation. Ill health, genetic defects and/or negative behavior traits are often overlooked in favor of financial profit. The dogs used for breeding purposes are often insufficiently cared for, inhumanely housed, and lacking adequate veterinary care."





Jesica Baang of the Pia and the Mimings via Facebook





 



Know the basics



Population control is also a fur parenting issue, to which many responsible pet owners then advocate with spaying/neutering (pagkakapon). Irresponsible breeding leads to more pets untaken care of. This ultimately results to pet abandonment and demise, which is essentially the opposite of what Arizza, Jesica, and animal centers stand for. The sooner the spaying/neutering is done, the better, the ladies believe.



Vet on it



The spaying/neutering is only the first of many medical visits done in fur parenting. Besides the annual vet checkups, you will have to frequent the clinic for vaccination, deworming, and cases of sickness or injury. It can be costly and so not for everyone—Arizza and Jesica, in their case, work many jobs to support their rescues. Vet visits are a must, they say, as you cannot just conduct human-grade home remedies that aren’t exactly suitable for pets. If you can’t afford it, a low-cost clinic or a willing animal welfare group can be found nearby—for easy references, the ladies suggested engaging in pet parenting communities online including their own Facebook pages.






Patience is key





Pia, Jesica’s daughter with her cat, KP!





 



Again, pet parenting isn’t just one-sided—it’s working the totality. Besides focusing on the physical fitness, Arizza and Jesica both recommend socializing with your pets to aid their emotional and mental health."Walang pinagkaiba sa meron kang anak na tao. Mas mahirap pa kasi di sila nagsasalita," Arizza related. "Dahil nga tayo yung owner nila, kelangan naoobserbahan natin kung ano ang behavior nila. So alam dapat natin pati yung eating habits nila—humina ba o napansin nating di sya masigla?" The Cat House matriarch, in particular, pointed out that some pets have had past trauma—so being aware of supposedly simple things and instances that would shake them randomly should be key.



--



Please watch Pamilya Talk on Facebook, YouTube and Kumu (@JingCastaneda – 6pm Monday & Wednesday; 7 p.m. Tuesday). Please share your stories or suggest topics at jingcastaneda21@gmail.com. You can also follow and send your comments via my social media accounts: InstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitter and Kumu.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CATS AND DOGS
                                                      PET OWNERSHIP
                                                      RESPONSIBLE PET OWNERSHIP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Adorable puppies star in Spongecola's new 'Labis-labis' music video
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Adorable puppies star in Spongecola's new 'Labis-labis' music video


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
How cool can a music video get? Two adorable fur babies headline the music video of Sponge Cola's song "Labis-labis."

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
China's 'blind box' pets craze sparks outrage


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
A craze in China for live pets sold in mystery "blind boxes" has sparked an online backlash after a courier truck full of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Feline great: Bidens get cat for White House
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Feline great: Bidens get cat for White House


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Stand by for a major power shift in the White House: the dog-loving Bidens are getting a cat.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suspects face attempted murder counts in Lady Gaga bulldog heist
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
Suspects face attempted murder counts in Lady Gaga bulldog heist


                              

                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
Three men were charged with attempted murder and robbery on Thursday in the theft of singer Lady Gaga's dogs in February,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to workout with your dog: Isabelle de Leon gives tips
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
How to workout with your dog: Isabelle de Leon gives tips


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Isabelle de Leon is one proud dog momma. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Pandemic essentials for your furry babies
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
25 days ago

                              
                              
LIST: Pandemic essentials for your furry babies


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 25 days ago                              


                                                            
So, you've finally made your home truly a safe and secure place for your pups. You should feel that you've done your part...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with