ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Transylvanian Star (Best Pet in Costume) for 2019 is Bacon dressed as Ariel with owner Gina Evangelista as Ursula
Spooky and cute just as we like it
DOG DAZE - Kathy Moran (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2019 - 12:00am

When Halloween comes around everyone wnats to don a costume — on their pets, that is. So, when the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) held its “Scaredy Cats and Dogs,” an annual fundraiser, now on its 16th year, it was a pet and human costume affair that was not to be missed.

Produced in cooperation with Ayala Malls UP Town Center, this year’s event gathered an array of 101 pets dressed as famous characters from film and TV, as well as original characters created by the pet owners.

Delight was written all over the faces of celebrity judges Tom Rodriguez, Janella Salvador, Joey Mead King and Marc Nelson as the contestants made their way up the stage to showcase their costumes. 

Bacon, a French bulldog, romped away with more than P40,000 worth of prizes for her crocheted Little Mermaid outfit, while her fur mom donned a crocheted Ursula headpiece and violet gown.

But, as in all PAWS events, this one was no different as it highlighted PAWS’ advocacy to promote native dogs and native cats. Who, by the way, also competed for two special categories created for the Aspins and Puspins contestants.

“Aside from this  Halloween fundraiser, we partnered with Ayala Malls for a Trap-Neuter-Return Program for the stray cats here in UP Town Center, “ said PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera. “So we are happy that the mall looks out for the welfare of the strays as much as it promotes responsible pet ownership among its pet-loving patrons.”

SCAD was made possible through the support of Purina Friskies and Supercoat, Betterdog, Chiquito and Friends, Uptown Animal Center, The Alley, McDonald’s, GAOC, Robig Builders, Acuaverde Beach Resort, Kamiseta, Ganador, Whole Pet Kitchen, Swell Sweets, Tick Buster Pet Supplies, Palmolive Naturals, Human Nature, Himalaya, Bow House, Petzyme, Miyoko Pet Products, Yufiya Pet Heaven, Regine Tolentino Atelier, Pillows & More, Mogu Mogu, Hello Panda, Ligo Sardines, Photo Booth by DJ Coki and the Philippine Star Pet Life Section.

 

 

PHILIPPINE ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
21 days ago
How pet blessings can make you teary-eyed
By Kathy Moran | 21 days ago
The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has been holding its pet blressing for over 10 years now.
Pet Life
56 days ago
The jewel of Ann Ong: Bob the french bulldog
By Kathy Moran | 56 days ago
It was a humid afternoon the day we went to visit Ann Ong, but she looked cool as a cucumber as she fussed over how Bob, her...
Pet Life
70 days ago
Yorkies DJ and Whiskey bolt into the heart of Meralco star Cliff Hodge
By Kathy Moran | 70 days ago
T’ was a stormy weekend when we met up with Meralco Bolts Fil-Am star Cliff Hodge and his three year-old DJ, a Biewer...
Pet Life
84 days ago
Bless others and be well
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 84 days ago
Many of you responded positively to my feature last week about how wishing others well can actually make us well.
Pet Life
84 days ago
Why I can’t live without Pierre and Max
By Pepper Teehankee | 84 days ago
Humorist Josh Billings once said, “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.&rdq...
Pet Life
84 days ago
Driving two doggos, safely
By Kathy Moran | 84 days ago
On days off from work or days when I am free, I take two of my white fur babies for a spin.
Pet Life
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with