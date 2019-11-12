Spooky and cute just as we like it

When Halloween comes around everyone wnats to don a costume — on their pets, that is. So, when the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) held its “Scaredy Cats and Dogs,” an annual fundraiser, now on its 16th year, it was a pet and human costume affair that was not to be missed.

Produced in cooperation with Ayala Malls UP Town Center, this year’s event gathered an array of 101 pets dressed as famous characters from film and TV, as well as original characters created by the pet owners.

Delight was written all over the faces of celebrity judges Tom Rodriguez, Janella Salvador, Joey Mead King and Marc Nelson as the contestants made their way up the stage to showcase their costumes.

Bacon, a French bulldog, romped away with more than P40,000 worth of prizes for her crocheted Little Mermaid outfit, while her fur mom donned a crocheted Ursula headpiece and violet gown.

But, as in all PAWS events, this one was no different as it highlighted PAWS’ advocacy to promote native dogs and native cats. Who, by the way, also competed for two special categories created for the Aspins and Puspins contestants.

“Aside from this Halloween fundraiser, we partnered with Ayala Malls for a Trap-Neuter-Return Program for the stray cats here in UP Town Center, “ said PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera. “So we are happy that the mall looks out for the welfare of the strays as much as it promotes responsible pet ownership among its pet-loving patrons.”

