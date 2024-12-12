'Pinay' now 3rd most-searched term on Pornhub — yearend data

A sign hangs at the Pornhub booth at the 2023 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Resorts World Las Vegas on January 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

MANILA, Philippines — The word "Pinay" rose to the third-highest spot on adult entertainment website Pornhub's most-searched terms list, according to its latest yearend data.

"Pinay" moved up two spots as it overtook "lesbian" while last year's No. 4 "Japanese" dropped to No. 8. For the fourth consecutive year, the most-searched term was "hentai" coming ahead of "MILF."

Pornhub attributes the rise of "Pinay" to the increasing number of viewers coming from the Philippines, which dropped one spot to third on the list of countries with the most amount of traffic to the website.

France just barely overtook the Philippines on that list likely because of the number of visitors and athletes that were at the Paris Olympics.

The Philippines saw a major drop in time spent per visit on the website, going from top spot with 11 minutes and 15 seconds to No. 14 with 9 minutes and 1 second. Mexico regained the top spot as the only country this year with over 11 minutes.

The Philippines still had the biggest proportion of female viewers as Filipina viewers at 59%, with Argentina the only other country where there were more female viewers (51%) than male.

When it comes to age, nearly half of viewers are 18 to 24 years old while 28% of viewers are 25 to 34 years old. The remaining 27% are viewers aged 35 and above.

Around 97% of viewers in the Philippines use Pornhub on their phones, a 1% increase that still makes it the highest percentage out of any country this year.

Similar to processed data last year, the site found a 27.2% drop in Philippine traffic on January 15, which was when Cebu's Sinulog Festival was celebrated this year, compared to an average day.

"Twink," "anime," and "Pinoy" are still the three most-searched terms on PornhubGay.

Regional breakdown

The most-searched terms in the Philippines are still "Pinay," "Pinoy," "Japanese," and "hentai," with "anime" rounding up the Top 5 after rising three spots.

Interestingly, "pinay dirty talk" and "hentai anime" saw big jumps as they rose 18 and 12 spot respectively to finish as Nos. 8 and 9.

"Hentai" overtook "Japanese" as the most-viewed porn category in the Philippines while "Reality" sneaked in ahead of "Asian" and "Lesbian."

The site also had insights for Relative Categories and Trending Searches, or when users in a country have viewed a particular category and searched trends more compared to the rest of the world.

Users in the Philippines viewed videos of "Reality," "Hentai," and "Korean" a whopping 642%, 465%, and 278% more than the rest of the world, respectively.

The searches also churned out big numbers in the Philippines: 668% for "beautiful sex," 623% for "extreme squirting," 520% for "hot Asian big tits," 403% for "best friend's wife," and 349% for "Japanese nurse."

Lexi Lore and Johnny Sins returned as pornstars most viewed by Filipinos after missing last year's Top 5. Also joining them are local adult star Sharinami, Eva Elfie, and Alex Adams.

Eva, Alex, and Johnny all made the most-searched pornstars Top 10 at Nos. 5 to 7 in succession. Lexi was at No. 20 which was a 12-spot increase from last year, and was the second-highest riser behind Sara Blonde who went up 19 spots to No. 12.

