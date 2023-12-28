Filipinos top 1 in most time spent on Pornhub for 2023 — yearend data

A sign hangs at the Pornhub booth at the 2023 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines rose to the top spot of most time spent on Pornhub and is just behind the United States in terms of traffic, according to the pornography and adult entertainment's yearend data.

The country saw a 16-second increase per visit from last year's data for a solid average 11 minutes and 15 seconds spent on Pornhub, good for the No. 1 spot as last year's leader Egypt dropped to third because of a 24-second decrease.

For comparison, the average visit duration on Pornhub in 2023 was 10 minutes and 9 seconds (over a minute less than the Philippines') because of a 15-second increase.

The Philippines also rose three spots on the Top Countries By Traffic list to No. 2, knocking off the United Kingdom to No. 5, but is still far behind leader the United States.

Those three countries and the rest of the Top 20 in that list make up 78.5% of all daily traffic to Pornhub.

The Philippines also had the biggest proportion of female viewers as Filipina viewers increased by five to 58%, the only country where there are more female viewers than male; second-placed Colombia was evenly split between men and women.

The most-viewed porn category in the Philippines is still "Japanese," the same goes for countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Mongolia, North Korea, and of course, Japan.

When it comes to age, 38% of viewers in the Philippines are 18-24 years old while 30% of viewers are 25 to 34 years old. The remaining 32% are viewers aged 35 and above.

96% of viewers in the Philippines use Pornhub on their phones, a rise in 2% for the highest percentage of any country this year.

Interestingly, Pornhub noted that there was a 7.8% drop in Philippine traffic on January 15, which was when Cebu's Sinulog Festival was celebrated this year, compared to an average day.

The term "pinoy" remained at the No. 3 spot on the Most Searched Terms on PornhubGay, which is now topped by "twink" and "anime."

Regional breakdown

The most-searched term in the Philippines remains to be "pinay" by a mile, however, "pinoy" retook the No. 2 spot from "japanese"; "hentai" and "korean" again complete the Top 5.

"Japanese" is the most-viewed porn category in the Philippines followed by "Hentai," "Asian," "Lesbian," and "Outdoor."

Pornhub also had insights for Relative Categories, or when users in a country have viewed a particular category more compared to the rest of the world.

Users in the Philippines viewed videos of "Hentai" and "Asian" a whopping 344% and 170% more than the rest of the world, respectively. "Korean," "Reality," and "Romantic" followed with 91%, 82%, and 69% comparatively.

The top pornstars viewed by Filipinos were all women — Lasirena69, Codi Vore, Tori Black, Alexis Texas, and Solazola — none of which were on last year's list which had Lexi Lore, Lana Rhoades, Eva Elfie, Mia Khalifa, and Johnny Sins.

Only Lasirena69 and Alexis Texas also appear on the 2023’s Most Popular Performers list, the former dropping seven spots to No. 19 while the latter rose two spots to No. 25.

Alexis Texas was behind the list's biggest riser Eliza Ibarra, who went up 46 spots, but the list sees Abella Danger reigning again now followed by Angela White and Elfie after Rhoades dropped two spots for No. 4.

