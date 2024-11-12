Landers Superstore wins Retailer of the Year at Vertex Awards

Competing against leading retailers from across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Landers clinched the grand prize for its innovative work on its private label brands: Up, Founders and Bare.

MANILA, Philippines — Landers Superstore, the fastest-growing membership shopping store in the country, has clinched the coveted title of Retailer of the Year at the recent Vertex Awards in DoubleTree Amsterdam, Netherlands.

This prestigious global competition presented by the Velocity Institute, a leading association of retail industry professionals, recognizes excellence in private labels, highlighting the best of the best in branding, marketability and innovation.

This achievement underscores the brand’s strong commitment to pushing the boundaries of retail and consistently delivering unmatched value to its members.

Leading the way in innovation

Innovation is ingrained in the DNA of Landers Superstore, which has redefined premium shopping in the Philippines since opening its doors in 2016.

Among its many firsts include introducing fuel discounts as a membership perk and unique promotions such as the Piso Sale—initiatives that have since been adopted by other retailers.

Through its many pioneering campaigns, Landers changed the way Filipino families shopped and set new industry standards.

It is this same innovative spirit that is at the core of Landers’ private label brands. Each new product line undergoes a rigorous development process—from market research and quality testing to packaging design and store launch—to ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality and delivers a brand-new experience for Landers’ 1.9 million members.

Winning brands

At the forefront Landers’ success at Vertex Awards are these three private labels that embody Landers’ commitment to innovation:

Up is Landers ’ private label for household products, featuring a variety of high-quality items like cleaning formulas, laundry products and kitchen essentials. With its tagline "Up for a brighter day," it hopes to empower its users to foster a joyful and healthy home by simplifying the tasks of cleaning and organizing.



is Landers private label for household products, featuring a variety of high-quality items like cleaning formulas, laundry products and kitchen essentials. With its tagline "Up for a brighter day," it hopes to empower its users to foster a joyful and healthy home by simplifying the tasks of cleaning and organizing. Founders , Landers ' pr ivate food label, is a trusted staple in members ’ homes, offering canned goods, spreads, cereals, and snacks that combine taste, convenience, and affordability. It is based on the idea of those who take the first step – the pioneers exploring the world for new flavors and new experiences.



, Landers ivate food label, is a trusted staple in members homes, offering canned goods, spreads, cereals, and snacks that combine taste, convenience, and affordability. It is based on the idea of those who take the first step – the pioneers exploring the world for new flavors and new experiences. Bare is Landers' health and beauty brand that prioritizes natural ingredients, sustainability and inclusivity. Its minimalist but elegant packaging coupled with its clean, eco-conscious formulations have distinguished it in the personal care category.

Landers Superstore's Vertex Award win marks a significant milestone in its journey but this is only the beginning.

With a relentless focus on creating brands that cater to the evolving needs of its members, Landers is set to reach even greater heights not just in the Philippines but in the international scene as well. Members can expect even more groundbreaking initiatives in the years to come, ensuring that every visit to the store is an experience worth coming back for.

