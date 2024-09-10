Star-studded Global Dominion Golf Cup celebrates Ogie Alcasid’s birthday

MANILA, Philippines — OPM icon and Global Dominion ambassador Ogie Alcasid proudly hosted the OA Global Dominion Golf Cup held at Valley Golf and Country Club.

Attendees included Global Dominion’s leaders, executives, partners and celebrities all united to celebrate Alcasid’s birthday.

Among the key partners and sponsors were ALFC Insurance Agency, Annapolis, Fly Manila and Em-Core.

Ogie Alcasid

The winners of the event were Ike Gangoso for Nearest to the Pin, Ella Vonau for Most Accurate Drive, Rafael Magic for Longest Drive, Gen. Mike Perez as the Guest Division Champion, Kier Legaspi as the Individual Monthly Champion, and the Blue Team as the Overall Team Champion.

Ruben Lugtu II, chairman of Global Dominion, warmly welcomed everyone at Alcasid’s second birthday tournament.

“Bro, happy birthday! We’ve been like family for a long time. Your role as an ambassador for Global Dominion has been invaluable. Thanks to you, our business is thriving,” Lugtu expressed.

“Congratulations to Global Dominion for making this tournament possible. Also, a very happy birthday to Mr. Ogie Alcasid. We appreciate your ongoing support for Global Dominion as we continue to aid small and medium enterprises. Thanks for being here,” said Robert Jordan Jr., CEO of Global Dominion.

After the announcement of the winners, Patricia Poco-Palacios, president and managing director of Global Dominion, congratulated everyone for the successful event.

“Happy birthday, Ogie! Kudos to everyone who made this event a success. Big congratulations to all our winners. We hope to see you next year. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon,” she said.

“I’m deeply grateful to our sponsors for supporting the OA Global Dominion Cup,” Alcasid said. “Without you, this event wouldn’t be possible. I hope you continue to support us for future tournaments. Today was amazing—with many celebrities and participants. Congratulations to all the winners from our champions to the runner-ups in Class A and B. See you at the next OA Global Dominion Cup!”

This year, the organizing committee went to the extent of applying the insights gained from last year’s experiences, dedicating more time to preparation, planning and execution.

Global Dominion organizing committee

Global Dominion has been in the lending and financing business since 2003, and its purpose is to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations to transform lives for the better.

Visit gdfi.com.ph to learn more about Global Dominion.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Global Dominion is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.