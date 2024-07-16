Mama Lou’s launches Cherry Tomato Margherita Pasta to support local farmers

The team initiated the introduction to local farmers experiencing an overharvest of cherry tomatoes and have been spearheading this support effort.

MANILA, Philippines — Mama Lou's Hospitality Group is excited to announce a special promotion aimed at supporting local farmers while delighting customers with a new culinary creation.

Harold Lu and Chef Waya initiated the introduction to local farmers experiencing an overharvest of cherry tomatoes and have been spearheading this support effort. Through their initiative, Mama Lou’s recently acquired one-ton of fresh, sweet and flavorful cherry tomatoes from groups of local farmers in the Cordillera region. To ensure these tomatoes are put to good use, Mama Lou’s culinary team has crafted a delectable cherry tomato confit.

Customers can now enjoy Cherry Tomato Margherita Pasta, which features roasted cherry tomato confit, garlic, basil and a hint of chili, offering a unique and delicious dining experience.

“We’re thrilled to support other local farmers by incorporating these cherry tomatoes into our menu,” said David Sison, president and CEO of Mama Lou’s.

“This initiative not only helps reduce food waste but also allows us to provide our customers with a fresh, flavorful and affordable meal option. Every order makes a difference in supporting our hardworking farmers.”

The Cherry Tomato Margherita Pasta promotion is available at all Mama Lou's restaurant locations.

In addition to the new pasta dish, Mama Lou’s will also sell the tomato confit in bottles at all branches, providing customers with the opportunity to enjoy the confit at home. This initiative reflects the group’s commitment to sustainable practices and community support, ensuring that local farmers benefit directly from the purchases.

The group has pledged to buy one ton of cherry tomatoes per week, amounting to four tons per month. This long-term commitment not only enriches Mama Lou’s menu with locally sourced ingredients but also supports the welfare of the farmers who supply them.

For more information, visit Mama Lou’s official social media accounts.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mama Lou's is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.