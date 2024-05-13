^

Music

Ben&Ben releases 'Comets,' explains 4-year launch delay

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben released their new single "Comets."

In a closed door interview with Philstar.com, one of the band's vocalists, Paolo Benjamin, said that the song is about the people who entered in someone's life but didn't mean to stay. 

"Isa siyang kanta tungkol sa memories. Isa siyang kanta sa mga taong dumadaan sa buhay natin pero hindi meant to stay," Paolo said.  

"Na-inspire po siya ng experiences namin specifically nong nakatira pa kami sa isang bahay no'ng pandemic," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben&Ben (@benandbenmusic)

Paolo's twin brother and fellow vocalist, Miguel Benjamin, said that the song is now four years old but they just released it now.  

"Four years na 'tong song na 'to na matagal nang hinihintay ng Liwanags and finally mailalabas na siya. Parang timing lang din. Naramdaman namin na hindi pa kaya nakatabi lang siya," Miguel said. 

"Kailangan 'pag kumakanta ka ng song parang... Mahalaga sa amin 'yung naranasan namin s'ya, kasi paano mo icocomunnicate sa ibang tao kung ikaw mismo di mo pa s'ya gets.

"Sa mga napagdaanan namin ng past four years mahalagang bahagi 'yun kung bakit gan'un katagal 'yung hinintay bago s'ya ilabas."

The Filipino band admitted that it’s one of the songs that they’ve spent the longest trying to fine tune and play around with, in terms of arrangement and song structure. 

Eventually, Ben&Ben found the right musical direction and vision for the song, pulling from their own experience of loss to settle on a version that they’re most comfortable working with.

The band eventually recruited Indonesian producer Petra Sihombing to be part of the project, adding final but pivotal touches to the track.

“He flew in to help us bring the song to the next level, with his own additions in both the arrangement and post production of the track,” the nine-piece collective recounted. 

“The band probably had about 90% of the song down, but it was Petra's very weighty 10% that really helped make the song what it is now.”

Ben&Ben’s “Comets” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

RELATED'10/10 for audience impact': Ben&Ben praises 'One More Chance: The Musical'

