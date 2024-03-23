Food vlogger Kevin Garcia reveals how he earns from social media

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Kevin Garcia, the man behind the popular vlog Eat’s A Small World, revealed how food vloggers like him earn through social media.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Kevin said he only earns on Facebook and YouTube, not on TikTok.

“Ang social media naman, nagbabayad sila sa amin. 'Yung Facebook, nagbabayad sila. 'Di ba sa gitna ng vlog namin may lumalabas na advertisement? We get a little barya sa lumabas na advertisement,” he said.

“Walang sahod sa TikTok pero dahil relevant siya, gusto din naming mag-upload don. Ganon talaga. Kahit millions ang views don, wala. It's more of popularity. Parang lahat naman ng tao may TikTok," he added.

Kevin also shared how he makes his videos. He said he pays for his own food while doing content.

“Madalas 'pag nakikita ko online, may nagva-viral, pinupuntahan ko talaga. 'Pag sila 'yung lumapit, tinatanggap ko naman. Pero 'pag ako may gusto sa isang restaurant, ako mismo ang bumibili. Ayokong nakikipag-deal sa may-ari. Feeling ko baka damihan nila 'yung portion, o kaya sobrang special 'yung treatment sa'yo,” he said.

The content creator said that he does not want to ask restaurant owners for ex-deals because he wants to share his real impressions of the restaurant's service and food.

"Hindi ko siya trip kasi parang mawawalan ako ng power magsalita. Yon 'yung feeling ko ha. Pero hindi naman ako basher ng restaurant. Ayoko kasi lumalapit sa ganon kasi pe-pressure nila ko,” he said.

His vlog, Kevin’s Eat’s A Small World, has millions of likes on different social media platforms.

RELATED: ‘Le Chon’: Happy Ongpauco-Tiu marries Filipino lechon with French cooking