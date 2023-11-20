^

Admiral Hotel launches Once Upon a Filipino Christmas

November 20, 2023 | 1:00pm
Admiral Hotel's Manila Festive Tales Art Exhibit
MANILA, Philippines — Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery ushers in the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony held last November 15 at its sophisticated Filipino-Spanish-inspired lobby restaurant, El Atrio Lounge.

With the theme, “Once Upon a Filipino Christmas,” this luxury boutique hotel is set to offer its guests an experience with a touch of Pinoy Christmas, revolving around design, gastronomy, mixology, wellness and a sustainable community.

This theme will also involve all guests to reflect on their most memorable festive tales and stories inspired by their travel here in the Philippines or stay with the Admiral.

The event was graced by the Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah Lacuna-Pangan, who led the tree lighting ceremony together with Admiral’s hotel manager for rooms Marie Buenaobra and hotel manager for F&B operations Quentin Renard.

Also present at the event were Coron Mayor Mario Reyes Jr., Coast Guard Commodore Genito Basilio, guests, partners and friends from the media.

Admiral Hotel GM Matthieu Busschaërt said: “We wish to celebrate all the wonderful festive stories from your most cherished moments of the Christmas season, whether it’s a new memory or a rekindled old one. From the most beautiful places you visited to the sumptuous meals you enjoyed and the traditions you shared with loved ones.”

The choir from the Philippine Coast Guard (Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center Performing Arts) serenaded all guests with a lineup of festive songs while the Admiral’s very own, Aleah Almanzar, from the Housekeeping Department, showcased her talent with a special song number accompanied by pianist and music arranger Alejandro Melbourne Laurente.

Admiral Hotel's Christmas tree under its flying paper art installation called Las Paginas de la Historia.

Manila Festive Tales Art Exhibit

Admiral Hotel partnered with Nepatalie Aunzo, who goes by the moniker Pedrong Masipag, to create 10 masterpieces to be exhibited at El Atrio Lounge from December 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024.

Each of the acrylic paintings on 36” x 36” canvas will reflect the memorable tales and stories of Filipino Christmas celebrations in Manila and In the Admiral Hotel. A preview of three pieces from the collection was done to invite guests to the exhibit. Proceeds from the art pieces sold will be donated to the hotel’s chosen organization, ChildHope Philippines.

Hope with an angel

The initiative called “Hope with an Angel” was also launched as Admiral Hotel aspires to share the spirit of bayanihan and this light of hope with the street children. Angel figurines made of recycled bottles are available for sale, as well as other Admiral Hotel holiday greeting cards and sticker booklets. On top of the festive tales art exhibit, this initiative will help raise funds for Childhope Philippines.

ADMIRAL HOTEL

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
