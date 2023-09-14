Michael Caine mistaken as Philippines drug dealer goes viral

File photo shows actor Michael Caine on the red carpet for the world premiere of "King of Thieves" in London on September 12, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — An old video of British actor Sir Michael Caine wherein he recounts being in the Philippines and mistaken for a drug dealer is making the rounds online.

The video was a clip of Caine as a guest on "The Graham Norton Show" when he guested the show's 21st season premiere that aired back in April 2017 with Morgan Freeman, Jack Whitehall, Gemma Whelan, and Take That.

In the episode, Caine gifts Norton a card for his birthday, with a modulator sampling Caine's iconic cockney accent inside the card giving a greeting.

Norton pointed out that, after Caine shared the person who can best copy his voice is fellow actor Tom Hanks, saying "Michael Caine" with a cockney accent sounds like "my cocaine," which led to Caine sharing a related story.

"I was making a picture in the Philippines, I'm in Manila and we were invited to this very posh, expensive house for a party," said Caine, and noticed at the time the party hostess was standing elsewhere with a nasty look at him.

When Caine wasn't occupied in conversation, the hostess called him over and asked the actor if he was a drug dealer, which Caine denied.

"Why do you ask? And she said, 'Why is everybody calling you 'may cocaine'?' Caine bluntly said before chuckling: "You know that's story's true because you couldn't make it up!"

The movie Caine was likely in the Philippines for was the 1970 World War II film "Too Late the Hero," which he starred in with Cliff Robertson, Ian Bannen, and Henry Fonda.

"Too Late the Hero," which follows the war in the Pacific, was mainly in shot in Boracay and Subic back in 1969.

Caine is most popularly known for his collaborations with director Christopher Nolan especially in "The Dark Knight" trilogy as Bruce Wayne's trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth.

