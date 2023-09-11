^

On the Radar

'We’re happy like that': Aussie twins share everything, even boyfriend

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 1:39pm
Twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque with their fiance, Ben Byrne.
Anna and Lucy DeCinque via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Anna and Lucy DeCinque are identical twins. They wear the same clothes, have the same waist-length hair, went through the same surgery for breast implants, and they have the same fiance. 

The 35-year-old twins from Perth, Australia have gained worldwide attention when they starred on the TLC series "Extreme Sisters." 

“Sharing a boyfriend for us means we get to be together all the time,” Anna said on the show. 

“Having separate boyfriends just didn’t work, they just wanted to separate us,” she added. 

She and her twin, Lucy, met electrician Ben Byrne on Facebook a decade ago. 

Ben, who has a twin himself, sent separate messages to the twins and talked to them for six months. After the twins had feelings for him, they decided to date him at the same time. 

The trio assured that there is no jealousy between the twins because Ben treats them equally and does the exact same thing on the twins. 

“There’s no jealousy in this relationship. If Ben kisses Anna, he’ll kiss me straight after," Lucy said.

The twins had earlier confessed that they wanted to get pregnant at the same time. 

“We want to experience everything together. We can’t live without each other.

“If it’s possible, we’d like to be pregnant together. At the end of the day, it’s how we choose to live our life and we’re happy like that,” the twins said in their interview with the show "This Morning." 

The three got engaged in 2021 but they cannot marry due to Australia's law against polygamy. 

“What’s holding us back is that you can’t marry two people. That’s our biggest hurdle,” said Ben.

The twins agreed: “Which is totally unfair.” 

