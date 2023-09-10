^

On the Radar

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos gets credit for ant species discovered in his yard

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 10, 2023 | 1:00pm
Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos gets credit for ant species discovered in his yard
Filipino-Canadian content creator and singer Mikey Bustos posts that he discovered an ant species in his yard in 2021. The species was previously seen in the Philippines prior to Bustos' discovery.
Mikey Bustos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian content creator and singer Mikey Bustos has discovered an ant species previously not known to exist in the Philippines in his own backyard. 

Bustos posted his discovery on his Facebook and Instagram on Saturday.

"Happy to share the great news! I've been credited for making a scientific discovery in ant science right in my own backyard!", Bustos said.

"Two years ago, I found this really cool red and black ant with peach fuzz and spines on its back, that I hadn't ever seen before. After sending specimens to my myrmecologist friend Dr. Dave General, ant taxonomist from University of the Philippines Los Baños, we were both surprised to discover that the species was Meranoplus bicolor, an ant that had not yet been known to exist in the Philippines, where I live," the social media personality added.

Bustos added that as he researched more about the ant species, he was surprised to know that he had been credited for the "geographical scientific discovery of the ant," which he now has a colony in his yard. 

"It officially became the 555th ant species to be documented in the country. I went on to name the ant Species # 555 for my AntsCanada channel," he said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mikey Bustos (@mikeybustos)

In the comments section of his Facebook post, Bustos shared another good news apart from clarifying that he did not discover the species, but rather found the species that had previously not been found in the Philippines until he found it in his yard in 2021. 

"Just wanted to also clarify that I didn't discover the species Meranoplus bicolor. The species was already discovered and named many years ago by someone else. But scientists had no record of it in the Philippines ever, until I found it in my yard in Cavite where I live in 2021. The ant scientific discovery in my yard was geographic in nature. Still very cool and I'm honoured to have contributed to ant science!" he said. 

The content creator also gave an update on a new species that he collected that "may be brand new species." He is just waiting for confirmation from David Emmanuel General, University of the Philippines Los Baños Museum of Natural History curator for ants, who said that the said ant species has not been recorded in the Philippines.  

"There is another ant species I also collected from my yard that may actually be a brand new species. I am still awaiting verification but so far, according to Dr. Dave General, this new ant I caught, also from my yard, looks like nothing taxonomists have seen or recorded in our part of the world," Bustos shared.  

On his post script today on Facebook, Bustos said that the "potentially brand new ant species" looks like from the genus Crematogaster, but noted that it does not look like one from the known records in the Philippines or other Southeast Asian countries. 

Mikey said he also has a colony of the unidentified species, which he describes as arboreal and nest within wood. 

"The Philippines is such a biodiverse hub of flora and fauna, so diverse that we have not yet discovered and named them all! Hoping this new ant I found is a brand new species," he wrote earlier today. 

Bustos gave a parting shot regarding his historic discovery. 

"It's amazing what one might find lurking in our own backyards, if only more people took the time to look," he wrote. 

vuukle comment

ANTS

MIKEY BUSTOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
YouTuber Junnie Boy searches for the Going Merry in 'One Piece' parody
8 days ago

YouTuber Junnie Boy searches for the Going Merry in 'One Piece' parody

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Netflix teamed up with Junnie Boy to create a teaser video parodying the live-action "One Piece," which began streaming on...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Vin Diesel with hair' goes viral
8 days ago

'Vin Diesel with hair' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Internet users are losing their minds seeing that the popularly bald Vin Diesel appeared in a film where he has hair.
On the Radar
fbtw
Okada Foundation grants annual P12 million donation for Para&ntilde;aque&rsquo;s medical projects
11 days ago

Okada Foundation grants annual P12 million donation for Parañaque’s medical projects

11 days ago
In its continued pursuit to find advocacies that are aligned with its own principles, Okada Foundation Inc. (OFI) established...
On the Radar
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s how you can get free tickets to &lsquo;Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert&rsquo;
brandSpace
11 days ago

Here’s how you can get free tickets to ‘Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert’

11 days ago
Dubbed as the OPM Dream Team, the Watsons Playlist concert will bring together the likes of Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and SB19....
On the Radar
fbtw
Slater Young slammed for 'Banaue-inspired' condo project
12 days ago

Slater Young slammed for 'Banaue-inspired' condo project

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Social media users slammed Slater Young after he revealed his latest project inspired by Banaue Rice Terraces. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with