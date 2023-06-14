^

Hyper Island and CDM Partners to level up executive education in Philippines

June 14, 2023 | 1:56pm
Hyper Island and CDM Partners to level up executive education in Philippines
The Executive Leadership Accelerator Program is a 12-week online program suited for senior leaders, future leaders and other executives who are looking to develop the necessary competencies.
MANILA, Philippines — Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), the Philippines’ leading digital marketing training and certification provider, collaborates with Hyper Island, a transformative professional educational provider based in Sweden with a global presence in North America, Brazil and Singapore, to respond to a world in constant flux.

Through its mindset of change and transformative learning experiences, the partnership aims to equip leaders in the Asia-Pacific region with the right knowledge and skill sets through the Executive Leadership Accelerator Program.

In the ever-changing business and digital landscape right now, what is applicable today may not be the effective strategy or tactic tomorrow. From the effects of the rise of ChatGPT and other AI innovations to the unpredictable economic environment, executives today are challenged to step-up to bring growth to their organizations.

This is where Hyper Island’s revolutionary way of learning comes in. Armed with its game-changing experience-based educational philosophy where the traditional way of learning is challenged, Hyper Island builds you to lead through these uncharted waters.

The Executive Leadership Accelerator Program is a 12-week online program suited for senior leaders, future leaders and other executives who are looking to develop the necessary competencies yet struggle with finding the time.

It is designed for both individuals as well as teams that would like to run this course in-house.

The program combines hands-on online learning with well-paced online interactions to create memorable learning experiences. Instead of an exam at the end, a capstone project is given that is based on the participant’s professional context.

The program challenges participants to grow personally and professionally through the use of a methodology that focuses on the why as well as the how and the what.

Learn 21st-century leadership principles, systemic design thinking, creative innovation methods, emerging technology trends, future thinking and business transformation in the program.

The Executive Leadership Accelerator Program starts on July 26. Free online Open Houses will be held on June 24 and July 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Learn more about the program and register for the free Open House sessions at the Executive Leadership Accelerator Program info page.

Hyper Island and CDM Partners to level up executive education in Philippines
Hyper Island and CDM Partners to level up executive education in Philippines

The Executive Leadership Accelerator Program is a 12-week online program suited for senior leaders, future leaders and other...
Recommended
