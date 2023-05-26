^

20 years of you and me: CBTL celebrates 2 decades of commitment, community

May 26, 2023 | 12:00am
20 years of you and me: CBTL celebrates 2 decades of commitment, community
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Philippines proudly introduces The Voyager Series and Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Blended.
MANILA, Philippines — As it takes pride in providing authentic service and commitment, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continues to celebrate individuality by recognizing and appreciating the uniqueness of each individual through every cup it serves.

The last two decades of CBTL in the Philippines is indeed a milestone because of the impact it has had on the different communities and lives it touched.

With 165 stores and counting, the company continues to create and share spaces that allows guests to express themselves and that makes each experience to every store meaningful.

Despite the pandemic significantly affecting their business operations, CBTL has successfully recovered and has continued to open its newest stores in SM Sta. Rosa, Mitsukoshi, Okada, SM Manila, BDO Salcedo Tower and Wells Fargo BGC.

This year, the brand celebrates its 20th year of bringing its guests together to enjoy premium flavors, served with extraordinary service—20 years of gratitude, cherished moments and treasured memories bonded over cups of our favorite brews and blends.

In celebration of this milestone, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Philippines proudly introduces The Voyager Series.

Thoughtfully designed with functionality and style in mind, it features unisex bags in two variations: Astronaut (dark blue) and Milky Way (cream white).

Each bag comes with adjustable brown leather straps and shoulder pad. It includes two front pockets, an inner pocket and a special compartment for your favorite CBTL tumbler.

And this is the start of another stamping journey! Beginning May 25 until July 25, customers completing the 18 stamps can redeem the Astronaut or the Milky Way.

Every Voyager bag redeemed will help CBTL’s partners—U-Go and Ayala Foundation—to support young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue higher education and reach their dreams.

Guests will also get to enjoy the Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Blended, an anniversary special to celebrate such a milestone!

Made of cold brew tea that’s brewed for five hours, blended with blueberry sauce and cheesecake powder and drizzled with more blueberry sauce and biscuit crumbs, this limited-edition treat will give a light and refreshing drink experience.

Guests can also avail of the limited edition 16 oz reusable cups that come in two variations, perfect for hot and cold drinks—anytime, anywhere.

 

This year marks CBTL’s 20 years of meaningful stories found in every cup. Celebrate with them now by visiting any store nearest you: https://www.coffeebean.com.ph/updates/store-directory/. Visit https://www.coffeebean.com/ to learn more.

