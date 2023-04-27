Cathay Pacific replaces passenger's toy plane destroyed by NAIA Customs

In a viral video, a BOC agent at the Ninoy Aquino Airport was seen smashing Cheng's toy plane, suspecting that it has something inside after an X-ray scan.

MANILA, Philippines — Cathay Pacific replaced the toy plane that was destroyed by a Bureau of Customs (BOC) official that went viral earlier this month.

In her Facebook account, Cheng Alconcel posted photos of the toy plane given by the airline company as a replacement of her previous toy.

"Thanks to Cathay Pacific Airlines Philippines for this token," she wrote.

"I appreciated it a lot. Thanks to Ma’am Anna who reach out for me after the incident was happen. God bless you all po! And nice meeting you all in person po," she added.

It can be recalled that her toy plane was destroyed by the BOC officials after suspecting that it contained a contraband material.

“Baka akala nila may droga nga…There’s something inside nga doon na ako nagtaka,” she said.

“Mas maganda if mag upgrade sila ng X-ray machine. 'Yung talagang malinaw 'yung image na sinasabi nila, ‘There’s something image inside the plane.' Confident sila sa sarili nila na kung ano nasa loob ng plane,” she added.

BOC Assistant Commissioner and Spokesperson Vincent Maronilla apologized for the incident.