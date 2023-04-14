LIST: Top Bar passers, top law schools
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Friday released the list of topnotchers for the 2022 Bar examinations, with Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday of the University of the Philippines topping last year’s test.
A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 Bar hopefuls passed the exams, yielding a passing rate of 43.47%.
Here is a list of Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages:
Top law schools
Meanwhile, here are the lists of top performing law schools:
Last year’s Bar exams were the second to be held digitally and across multiple testing sites across the country.
Successful law graduates will take their oath on May 2. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
- Latest
- Trending