LIST: Top Bar passers, top law schools

Members of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Manila Police District (MPD) check the Bar examinees arriving near the De La Salle University campus along Taft Avenue and the San Beda College in Mendiola, Manila on the first day of their exam on November 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Friday released the list of topnotchers for the 2022 Bar examinations, with Czar Matthew Gerard Dayday of the University of the Philippines topping last year’s test.

A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 Bar hopefuls passed the exams, yielding a passing rate of 43.47%.

Here is a list of Bar passers who garnered the 30 highest total averages:

Top law schools

Meanwhile, here are the lists of top performing law schools:

Last year’s Bar exams were the second to be held digitally and across multiple testing sites across the country.

Successful law graduates will take their oath on May 2. — Gaea Katreena Cabico