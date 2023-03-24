^

Stay cool and stylish with this limited Dyson bundle deal

Philstar.com
March 24, 2023
Stay cool and stylish with this limited Dyson bundle deal
From March 25 to 28 only, you can purchase a Dyson Cool tower fan and a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for just P34,500, exclusively available at ShopSM.
MANILA, Philippines — Before the month ends, Dyson is offering a special bundle that will help you stay cool and look your best at the same time!

From March 25 to 28 only, you can purchase a Dyson Cool tower fan and a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for just P34,500, exclusively available at ShopSM. This amazing deal is a great way to save money while getting the very best in home and personal care technology.

The Dyson Cool tower fan is a powerful and efficient cooling device that can keep you comfortable even on the hottest days. It has been engineered to be quieter and use less energy—yet generate a strong and smooth airflow with the Air Multiplier technology.

You get extra ease of use with its bladeless design and magnetic remote control. The tower fan also has a sleep timer, so you can cool your room while you sleep without worrying about it running all night.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a revolutionary hair styling tool that has taken the beauty world by storm. It uses intelligent heat control to prevent extreme heat damage and protect hair’s natural shine.

With powerful digital motor technology and three speed settings, this hair dryer can quickly and easily dry and style your hair to perfection.

By purchasing both the Dyson tower fan and Supersonic hair dryer together, you will be getting two of Dyson's top products at an incredible price! This bundle deal is perfect for those looking to upgrade their home cooling and hair styling game without breaking the bank.

Don't miss out on this limited time offer from ShopSM between March 25 to 28 only!

 

Take advantage of this exclusive deal this March here: https://bit.ly/MarchBundleShopSM.

