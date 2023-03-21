Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre visited the Masungi Georeserve recently to participate in tree-nurturing activities.

In its Twitter account, Masungi posted a series of photos of the actress doing activities for her environment advocacy.

"Our honorary park ranger and MMFF Best Actress Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) participated in tree nurturing activities at the Masungi Geopark Project, including weeding out grasses & mulching," it said.

"Nadine wanted to see how Masungi was doing amid our challenges & came to show support. She also shared with us her journey to a vegan lifestyle, which she is embarking on for the welfare of animals & the planet."

Nadine wanted to see how Masungi was doing amid our challenges & came to show support. She also shared with us her journey to a vegan lifestyle, which she is embarking on for the welfare of animals & the planet. #SaveMasungi pic.twitter.com/smnf2DxwEA — Masungi Georeserve (@MasungiGeo) March 20, 2023

Masungi described Nadine as its woman ally in fighting for the georeserve's future.

"The Masungi Geopark Project is our larger reforestation initiative in denuded areas around the Masungi Georeserve. It is in much need of support against many threats to its conservation," it said.

Nadine and Masungi first partnered in 2021 in its call to protect its forest and save its watershed.

RELATED: 'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses