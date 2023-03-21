^

On the Radar

Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 2:29pm
Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve
Actress Nadine Lustre
Masungi Georeserve via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre visited the Masungi Georeserve recently to participate in tree-nurturing activities.

In its Twitter account, Masungi posted a series of photos of the actress doing activities for her environment advocacy. 

"Our honorary park ranger and MMFF Best Actress Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) participated in tree nurturing activities at the Masungi Geopark Project, including weeding out grasses & mulching," it said.

"Nadine wanted to see how Masungi was doing amid our challenges & came to show support. She also shared with us her journey to a vegan lifestyle, which she is embarking on for the welfare of animals & the planet."

Masungi described Nadine as its woman ally in fighting for the georeserve's future. 

"The Masungi Geopark Project is our larger reforestation initiative in denuded areas around the Masungi Georeserve. It is in much need of support against many threats to its conservation," it said. 

Nadine and Masungi first partnered in 2021 in its call to protect its forest and save its watershed. 

RELATED'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses

MASUNGI GEORESERVE

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve
1 hour ago

Nadine Lustre strengthens preservation alliance with Masungi Georeserve

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Nadine Lustre visited the Masungi Georeserve recently to participate in tree-nurturing activities. 
On the Radar
fbtw
&lsquo;Summer shopping na sa Watsons&rsquo; and keep yourself healthy and beautiful under the sun
3 hours ago

‘Summer shopping na sa Watsons’ and keep yourself healthy and beautiful under the sun

3 hours ago
As you visit your favorite beaches this summer, make sure you are equipped with your health and beauty essentials from W...
On the Radar
fbtw
WATCH: Newest SMDC ambassador Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos 'Mahal ko kayo'
Sponsored
22 hours ago

WATCH: Newest SMDC ambassador Lee Min Ho greets Filipinos 'Mahal ko kayo'

22 hours ago
Lee Minho greets Filipinos as the newest addition to the SM Development Corporation (SMDC) family.
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
3 days ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

3 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work
3 days ago

Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Yoshikazu Higashitani, known by his online moniker GaaSyy, had been ordered to apologize for his months-long absence earlier...
On the Radar
fbtw
'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban
3 days ago

'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

By Frankie Taggart | 3 days ago
Former president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with