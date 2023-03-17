^

Lifestyle Business

'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 10:27am
'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses
Nadine Lustre as an online entrepreneur
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — If multi-awarded actress Nadine Lustre hasn’t been very visible in the limelight lately, it is because she is very busy building her online business, or, shall I say, businesses.

Called "President Nadine" by netizens for her meticulous and thoughtful approach to life, she now spends a lot of time making sure her online businesses, nadinelustre.store and betty-blooms.com, are running like well-oiled machines. Nadine has just launched her online stores on Shopboxo, which is a forever free and user-friendly app and web-based online store builder with integrated online payment, inventory management, order tracking, and delivery functions.

The newer of her two online ventures is nadinelustre.store, where her newly launched Luster perfume is available. It will carry new Luster products as they are introduced in the market. She also sells a selection of premium items from her own personal wardrobe in the store.

The other store, betty-blooms.com, is the "tambayan" for people who share Nadine’s passion for indoor plants. Visit the store to buy plants, accessories and other things that plants need, as well as a selection of lifestyle products hand-picked by Nadine herself.

Since these two online stores are quite new, the actress-cum-entrepreneur is very hands-on in both businesses. She has her mind set on making these online businesses successful ventures and is wasting no time in making this come true. She is thus thankful that she created her online ventures with Shopboxo because it offers solutions for her problems.

“It can be a bit difficult to handle an online business, but I’m glad Shopboxo is there to make things easier. It only takes a few minutes to set up your own store on the app, and the best part is it’s free,” said Nadine.

According to Shopboxo Chief Executive Officer Kaniyet Rayev, their app's interface was designed intuitively to make it easy to use for online merchants.

“Uploading a product to an online store is as easy as uploading a story on IG. Tracking orders in real-time is as simple as going through comments on Facebook. With Shopboxo, our aim is to give small players with big ideas a real shot at realizing their visions, which might otherwise be unattainable due to lack of funds or technical know-how. Our aim is to finally make e-commerce the true equalizer it has always had the potential to be,” Rajev explained.

Promising to be forever free, Shopboxo allows even non-techie online sellers to build their fully functional online stores in minutes, complete with visually appealing graphics. Store owners can receive payments directly from their stores via credit or debit cards, or e-wallets such as GCash or Maya, no more peer-to-peer transfers. Customers can arrange delivery in-store using any one of Shopboxo’s partners, such as Ninja Van, Lalamove and GrabExpress.

Not even one year after its launch, the brand now already powers 70,000 stores across different regions and industries. Its features — free of charge, user-friendly, efficient interface, and reliability— have made it the app of choice of online stores such as Nadine’s two stores.

RELATED: Issa Pressman, James Reid holding hands pic revives romance rumors

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed &mdash; survey
2 hours ago

Half of women scientists worldwide sexually harassed — survey

2 hours ago
Half of all women scientists worldwide have been the victim of workplace sexual harassment at some point during their career,...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Women's Month: Yannick Raynaud leads L'Oreal Philippines' post-pandemic recovery, growth
3 days ago

Women's Month: Yannick Raynaud leads L'Oreal Philippines' post-pandemic recovery, growth

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
L’Oréal Philippines’ newly appointed country managing director Yannick Raynaud is taking her responsibility...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Angel investors share tips on how to grow a startup biz
3 days ago

Angel investors share tips on how to grow a startup biz

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Take it from the experts. Five angel investors share valuable tips for startup businesses. 
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp
8 days ago

Spotify woos creators, adds video in revamp

8 days ago
Spotify on Wednesday introduced new tools for artists and songwriters, with a particular focus on video formats that are seen...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Watsons&rsquo; new campaign empowers women to be 'BraveHER, BoldHER, StrongHER'
Sponsored
8 days ago

Watsons’ new campaign empowers women to be 'BraveHER, BoldHER, StrongHER'

8 days ago
The Dare to Be campaign encourages women to be more confident and be the best version of themselves.
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Gender pay progress stalls on 'motherhood penalty' &mdash; study
9 days ago

Gender pay progress stalls on 'motherhood penalty' — study

9 days ago
There has been minimal global movement toward gender pay equality because many women still face a "motherhood penalty"...
Lifestyle Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with