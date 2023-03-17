'President Nadine' of her own company: Nadine Lustre launches new online businesses

MANILA, Philippines — If multi-awarded actress Nadine Lustre hasn’t been very visible in the limelight lately, it is because she is very busy building her online business, or, shall I say, businesses.

Called "President Nadine" by netizens for her meticulous and thoughtful approach to life, she now spends a lot of time making sure her online businesses, nadinelustre.store and betty-blooms.com, are running like well-oiled machines. Nadine has just launched her online stores on Shopboxo, which is a forever free and user-friendly app and web-based online store builder with integrated online payment, inventory management, order tracking, and delivery functions.

The newer of her two online ventures is nadinelustre.store, where her newly launched Luster perfume is available. It will carry new Luster products as they are introduced in the market. She also sells a selection of premium items from her own personal wardrobe in the store.

The other store, betty-blooms.com, is the "tambayan" for people who share Nadine’s passion for indoor plants. Visit the store to buy plants, accessories and other things that plants need, as well as a selection of lifestyle products hand-picked by Nadine herself.

Since these two online stores are quite new, the actress-cum-entrepreneur is very hands-on in both businesses. She has her mind set on making these online businesses successful ventures and is wasting no time in making this come true. She is thus thankful that she created her online ventures with Shopboxo because it offers solutions for her problems.

“It can be a bit difficult to handle an online business, but I’m glad Shopboxo is there to make things easier. It only takes a few minutes to set up your own store on the app, and the best part is it’s free,” said Nadine.

According to Shopboxo Chief Executive Officer Kaniyet Rayev, their app's interface was designed intuitively to make it easy to use for online merchants.

“Uploading a product to an online store is as easy as uploading a story on IG. Tracking orders in real-time is as simple as going through comments on Facebook. With Shopboxo, our aim is to give small players with big ideas a real shot at realizing their visions, which might otherwise be unattainable due to lack of funds or technical know-how. Our aim is to finally make e-commerce the true equalizer it has always had the potential to be,” Rajev explained.

Promising to be forever free, Shopboxo allows even non-techie online sellers to build their fully functional online stores in minutes, complete with visually appealing graphics. Store owners can receive payments directly from their stores via credit or debit cards, or e-wallets such as GCash or Maya, no more peer-to-peer transfers. Customers can arrange delivery in-store using any one of Shopboxo’s partners, such as Ninja Van, Lalamove and GrabExpress.

Not even one year after its launch, the brand now already powers 70,000 stores across different regions and industries. Its features — free of charge, user-friendly, efficient interface, and reliability— have made it the app of choice of online stores such as Nadine’s two stores.

