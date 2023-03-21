â€˜Summer shopping na sa Watsonsâ€™ and keep yourself healthy and beautiful under the sun

‘Summer shopping na sa Watsons’ and keep yourself healthy and beautiful under the sun

Watsons launched its summer campaign, “Summer shopping na sa Watsons,” at SM Mall of Asia Atrium last March 9. The activation moved to SM Megamall on March 17 and will stay there until March 22. Afterwards, it will be at SM North Edsa from March 24 to 29, and finally at SM Cebu from April 18 to 24.

MANILA, Philippines — Revenge travel is back after two years of staying home. As you visit your favorite beaches this summer, make sure you are equipped with your health and beauty essentials from Watsons.

Customers can expect different activities from participating brands, including samplings, product demos and gifts with purchase for shoppers.

“We aim to ensure that they have all the essentials necessary to stay healthy, radiant, protected and beautiful throughout the summer. They will find everything here at the Watsons Summer Mall Event,” Watsons Group Category Manager for Trading Beauty Aimee Pernia said.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of the special promos, exclusive discounts and amazing prizes, including an Asian cruise trip and 1,000 Health & Beauty Online vouchers, only available to Watsons Club members," Watsons Customer Director Jared de Guzman said.

"Join us as we make this summer healthy, beautiful and sustainable. Visit our 1,000 plus Watsons stores nationwide or download the Watsons app to shop online. Tara na at mag-‘Summer shopping na sa Watsons’!” de Guzman added.

Issa Litton hosted the Watsons campaign launch, which was also graced by Unilever’s Johnrey Almante, Trizie’s Yna Ramos, Bea Recuerdo and Nivea’s Vanessa Samson and Grace Viredo.

Among the participating brands are Anessa, Beach Hut, Belo, Biore, Cetaphil, Garnier, Herbal Essences, Kojiesan, L’oreal, Luxe Organix, Maybelline, Neutrogena, Nivea, Oxecure, Pantene, Penshoppe, Ponds, Quick FX, Snail White, Sun Play, Trizie and Vaseline.

Three lucky Watsons club winners can get a chance to win an Asian Cruise for two with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P1,000. Elite Members get twice their raffle entries. Plus, Watsons is giving away P2 million worth of Watsons online vouchers!

Join the Watsons Club to enjoy exclusive discounts and download the Watsons app now. You may also visit any of Watsons’ 1,000+ stores nationwide and pick up your purchases with Click and Collect Express or have them delivered to your doorstep with Express Delivery.

For more information, follow @watsonsph on Instagram, like @WatsonsPH on Facebook and follow @watsonsphilippines on TikTok.