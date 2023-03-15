â€˜Fusion: The Philippine Music Festivalâ€™ makes epic comeback in May

‘Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival’ makes epic comeback in May

MANILA, Philippines — Concerts, festivals and on-ground events are back, and millennials and Gen-Zs are excited to experience live events again.

Media agency and experiential marketing company PraXis foresees that different media platforms will have music marketing at the center, with live events providing content, experience and conversation.

Fusion is back to celebrate Filipino music, freedom

Organized by PraXis, “Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival” aims to bring together Filipinos in one venue. “We believe that music has the power to break down barriers and bring people together, and that’s precisely what Fusion aims to do,” Gladys Basinillo, Praxis CEO and founder and the brain behind Fusion, said.

The original team of Fusion from 2015 to 2017 is back, with Synchronize 11 Events and Talent Management as producer, FOH, Prophets as a security partner, Manila Broadcasting Company as activation and media partner, and award-winning concert director, Paul Basinillo.

From left: Intersections Managing Director April Yap and Intersections CEO Gladys Basinillo Photo Release

Since 2022, the synergy of PraXis and Intersections has been preparing to create a more robust Fusion as it is set to make an epic comeback on May 27 at the SMDC Festival Grounds.

In addition to the music, Fusion will also feature a wide range of food and beverage options, merchandise booths and activities. The concert program is curated to feature different segments with a fresh concept and performance interaction to deliver an immersive and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Fusion 2023, however, is more than just a music festival; it celebrates freedom.

The Philippines is a very rich and diverse country. It has more than 7,000 islands and 82 provinces—all with different cultures and beliefs. It has more than 100 million population and multiple generations—all with varying points of view. Regardless of such differences, Filipinos can unite, celebrate freedom and play as one.

Road to Fusion Concert Tour

To hype everyone up even before the big event on May 27, Fusion has lined up a roster of events within and outside Metro Manila.

Fusion tour in the regions: Fusion is also bringing the experience across key cities nationwide. A Fusion talent will perform with regional musicians at the University of Baguio on April 14, SM Cebu on April 28 and SM Davao on May 12.



Fusion is also bringing the experience across key cities nationwide. A Fusion talent will perform with regional musicians at the University of Baguio on April 14, SM Cebu on April 28 and SM Davao on May 12. School tour and inter-university battle of the bands: A competition among college bands will be announced where shortlisted bands will perform in the pre-show on May 27 and the winning band to serve in the main concert.



A competition among college bands will be announced where shortlisted bands will perform in the pre-show on May 27 and the winning band to serve in the main concert. Fusion 2023 in partnership with school organizations: Fusion also partnered with school organizations to connect with the youth and various campuses around Mega Manila.



These partner school organizations will form a student unit called the Fusion Squad to help run the music festival. School partners, meanwhile, include PUP Communication Society, PUP Advertising and Public Relations Organization of Students, Junior Marketing Association of Letran Calamba, Archers Networks, DLSU-D Green FM and DLSU-D Communication Program Council.

Fusion Event Day

Photo Release (From left) Raymund Romero of MYX, Johnny Quilling of Manila Broadcasting Company, Gladys Basinillo, CEO of Intersections and Jake Habitan, Business Development Executive of Intersections

On May 27, expect the biggest names in OPM to conquer the concert stage.

“The program is curated to feature different segments, each with a fresh approach and performance interaction, to deliver an immersive and enjoyable experience for all,” Jake Habitan, business development executive of PraXis, said.

Among the OPM greats to headline the Fusion Festival are: 6Cyclemind, Adie, Al James, Arthur Nery, Bamboo, Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, Gracenote, Hey June!, Lola Amour, Morissette Amo, Shanti Dope and many more.

Aside from this, there will also be a so-called Wildcard Performance where Fusion will feature a surprise artist! That’s something to watch out for!

The Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit and Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas are supporting Fusion.

Take the chance to be part of the biggest music festival of the year! Tickets for Fusion: The Philippine Music Festival will be available at SM Tickets on March 27.

For more info, follow Fusion at https://www.facebook.com/fusionphilippinemusicfestival.