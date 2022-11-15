Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

This November 15, 2022 handout photo from the Population Commission shows Vinice Mabansag, who represents the 8 billionth person in the world's population.

MANILA, Philippines — A baby girl born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila in the early hours of November 15 has been designated as the "symbolic" eight billionth person born.

Representatives from the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) were present at the birth of one Vinice Mabansag, born to Maria Margarette Villorente.

"The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan,Tondo as the symbolic 8 billionth baby from the Philippines," said the National Capital Region division of POPCOM in a Facebook post hours after Baby Vinice was born at 1:29 in the morning.

Prior to Baby Vinice's birth, the United Nations (UN) had projected the birth of the world's eight billionth person was a milestone "to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet."

The agency attributed such growth to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine, as well as higher fertility rates.

Despite concerns that population growth could affect economic development, if not overconsumption of resources, Rachel Snow of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said the world's population growth rate has dramatically decelerated.

The UN said annual growth has fallen from 2.1% between 1962 and 1965 to below 1% in 2020 and could even drop to around 0.5% by 2050. It also projects the population to continue growing to about 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and peak around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

Dr. Leila Sajii Joudane, UNFPA Country Representative in the Philippines, said in a statement that it is of utmost importance that today’s 110 million Filipinos realize their full potential and human rights.

“We must give everyone the capacity and space to make informed and responsible decisions, provide opportunities to choose and exercise their human rights — including sexual and reproductive health, and enable access to quality education and equal chance for economic opportunities,” said Joudane.

The UN had previously designated children who were also milestone births from five billionth to seven billionth, and a report by the BBC shows where the individuals are now.

Adnan Mevic, 23, from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina was designated the six-billionth baby, which led him to meeting football star Cristiano Ronaldo and is now looking for a job having finished his economics masters.

Following him was Sadia Sultana Oishee from Bangladesh, who was born in 2011 as the world's seven-billionth baby; she is currently 11 years old and dreams of becoming a doctor.

Matej Gaspar, born in Zagreb in July 1987 as the five-billionth person, is happily married and a chemical engineer but has opted to keep his life private.

