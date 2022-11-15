^

On the Radar

Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 5:32pm
Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world
This November 15, 2022 handout photo from the Population Commission shows Vinice Mabansag, who represents the 8 billionth person in the world's population.
Population Commission handout

MANILA, Philippines — A baby girl born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila in the early hours of November 15 has been designated as the "symbolic" eight billionth person born.

Representatives from the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) were present at the birth of one Vinice Mabansag, born to Maria Margarette Villorente.

"The world welcomes Vinice Mabansag of Delpan,Tondo as the symbolic 8 billionth baby from the Philippines," said the National Capital Region division of POPCOM in a Facebook post hours after Baby Vinice was born at 1:29 in the morning.

Prior to Baby Vinice's birth, the United Nations (UN) had projected the birth of the world's eight billionth person was a milestone "to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity's shared responsibility for the planet."

The agency attributed such growth to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine, as well as higher fertility rates.

Despite concerns that population growth could affect economic development, if not overconsumption of resources, Rachel Snow of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) said the world's population growth rate has dramatically decelerated.

The UN said annual growth has fallen from 2.1% between 1962 and 1965 to below 1% in 2020 and could even drop to around 0.5% by 2050. It also projects the population to continue growing to about 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and peak around 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

Dr. Leila Sajii Joudane, UNFPA Country Representative in the Philippines, said in a statement that it is of utmost importance that today’s 110 million Filipinos realize their full potential and human rights.

“We must give everyone the capacity and space to make informed and responsible decisions, provide opportunities to choose and exercise their human rights — including sexual and reproductive health, and enable access to quality education and equal chance for economic opportunities,” said Joudane.

The UN had previously designated children who were also milestone births from five billionth to seven billionth, and a report by the BBC shows where the individuals are now.

Adnan Mevic, 23, from Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina was designated the six-billionth baby, which led him to meeting football star Cristiano Ronaldo and is now looking for a job having finished his economics masters.

Following him was Sadia Sultana Oishee from Bangladesh, who was born in 2011 as the world's seven-billionth baby; she is currently 11 years old and dreams of becoming a doctor.

Matej Gaspar, born in Zagreb in July 1987 as the five-billionth person, is happily married and a chemical engineer but has opted to keep his life private.

RELATED: Humanity hits the eight billion mark

GLOBAL POPULATION GROWTH

POPCOM

POPULATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world
1 hour ago

Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
A baby girl born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila in the early hours of November 15 has been designated...
On the Radar
fbtw
Man arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles, Camilla
5 days ago

Man arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles, Camilla

5 days ago
As the incident occurred, a man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife
6 days ago

'Playboy King': Indonesian set for 88th wedding with 86th wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
A 61-year-old Indian man is set to get married for the 88th time. 
On the Radar
fbtw
Ortigas Malls brings holiday cheer with opening of Greenhills Night Market
Sponsored
7 days ago

Ortigas Malls brings holiday cheer with opening of Greenhills Night Market

7 days ago
With this year’s theme “Merry Moments,” the Greenhills Night Market is the place to be where families...
On the Radar
fbtw
Blood Moon to appear in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'
7 days ago

Blood Moon to appear in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
TV's hottest heroine, nursing student Klay (Barbie Forteza) has been waiting for a chance to go back to the real world with...
On the Radar
fbtw
Alipay+ to offer special packages with Disney+ on GCash
Sponsored
8 days ago

Alipay+ to offer special packages with Disney+ on GCash

8 days ago
Alipay+ together with its e-wallet partner GCash announced that it will offer a special package with Disney+, ahead of its...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with