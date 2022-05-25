^

Mom draws backlash after toddler son gets whole body tattoo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 4:51pm
Tattoo enthusiast Shameka Morris with her six-month-old son Treyline Armani
Treyline Armani via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — An American mother has been criticized after she posted photos of her son covered in temporary tattoo.

Social media users questioned the parenting style of tattoo enthusiast Shameka Morris when she shared images of her six-month-old son Treyline Armani dressed in different outfits while covered in temporary tattoos. 

Shameka, however, said she's unbothered by negative comments thrown at her. 

"I don't care how anyone view my parenting skills but more the world get upset the more imma keep putting Nugget tattoos on him,” Shameka said on Facebook.

“He (loves) his temporary tattoos so why not tatt him TF,” she added. 

The controversy made Treylin a social media sensation with 1.5 million followers on Tiktok and 55,000 followers on Instagram.

