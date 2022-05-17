Viva Europa 2022 cultural program launched

(As released) Engage yourself in a colourful array of cultural treats from May to June 2022 as the European Union presents “Viva Europa 2022”.

During this cultural summer, get ready for a wonderful European online and onsite experience of the best of poetry, visual arts, music, film, architecture and sharing of ideas.

Viva Europa 2022 aims at highlighting the partnership, friendship and the shared cultural values between the EU and the Philippines in the context of the bilateral Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The cultural festival takes place in May on the occasion of the commemoration of Europe Day on May 9.

Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic 'Schuman Declaration' that set out the idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe's nations unthinkable.

H. E. European Union Ambassador Luc Véron said that in the Philippines, Europe Day celebrations are an opportunity to signify the partnership and friendship between the European Union and the Philippines.

Viva Europa 2021 is the outcome of the cooperation between the EU Delegation to the Philippines, the Embassies of Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Spain and Instituto Cervantes de Manila, Ireland, France and Alliance Francaise de Manille, Italy through the Philippine-Italian Association, Hungary, Austria, Poland, the University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University.

The European community in Manila has prepared an exciting and colourful cultural programme starting off with a Euro-Pinoy Visual Arts Exhibition: “Ebb and Flow: Return to Nature” from 20 to 31 May 2022 at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati. European and Filipino artists have joined forces to show their advocacy for “Water” and marine resources preservation through paintings and sculpture. Curated by César Caballero, the exhibition is participated in participated in by Louis Dumont (Belgium), René Reitier (Germany), César Caballero (Spain), Henri Eteve (France), Viviana Riccelli (Italy), Radha Makitalo (Finland), Jeanette Kamphuis (Sweden), Romania Diaz (Philippines and Italy), Fara Manuel Nolasco, Kizel Cotiw-an and Ramon Diaz (Philippines).

Get caught in the passion, the romance and fire of European and Filipino poetry on May 27, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm. This year’s recital will have the participation of Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, Austria and Poland. Notable Filipino poets from the University of Santo Tomas will read their own works. This year, La Punta della Lingua poetry festival from Italy will once again join the Bersong Euro-Pinoy poetry recital. Bersong Euro-Pinoy will be streamed live at the EU Delegation to the Philippines’ Facebook page.

If you are a fan of choral music or if you were once a member of your school choir, you will surely enjoy Musica FEUropa. The traditional choral festival of the Far Eastern University will be held in the afternoons of May 21 and 28, 2022. Watch the choirs perform famous music from folk to classical from both the EU and the Philippines during the concerts.

On May 18 , at 5:00 pm, the Philippine Italian Association and Politecnico di Milano will hold a free-of-charg e webinar on “Architectural Heritage as expression of local communities’ identity” with Professor Nora Lombardini as speaker. More information at https://philippineitalianassociation.org/events/2022/05/18/architectura-heritage.



The Instituto de Cervantes of Manila held a flute concert on May 3 in the context of the exhibition “From the First Circumnavigation to the Manila Galleon: Music around the Iberian routes” at the National Museum. The flute concert enabled guests to listen to the musical pieces related to the many ups and downs and significant places of those routes " from the Iberian Peninsula, Spain and Portugal – countries that were protagonists of the first global expansion – to the Philippines, Siam, Malaysia and Burma in Southeast Asia; as well as Japan and China, passing through the coasts of Africa and India. — As released

