On the Radar


Camarines Sur entry wins inaugural Philippine Water Challenge




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 11:35am
 





PhlWC, organized by the United States Agency for International Development, is a platform to generate solutions, support improvements, and expand innovations in the country’s water and sanitation sector.
Libmanan Water District via Facebook




MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Sur’s Libmanan Water District won the grand prize for its Low-Cost Digitization and Automation Solution in the Management of Water Distribution System, which uses an electronic device to record both water volume and water pressure in the inaugural Philippine Water Challenge (PhlWC). 


PhlWC is a platform to generate solutions, support improvements, and expand innovations in the country’s water and sanitation sector organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). 


The four other winning solutions are:


    

  • upgrading access to affordable clean water and a holistic approach to improving the lives of disadvantaged urban communities (Tubig at Pag-Asa/EV Water and Life); 
    • 

  • a customizable and reusable zeolite water filter for low-resource settings (ADAM Tech);
    • 

  • a portable combined water purification and sterilization machine (Ozone Dynamic Ventures);
    • 

  • and a technology that converts wastewater to fertilizer (De La Salle University-Araneta). 
    • 



Each winner received a cash grant of at least P100,000, mentoring sessions, and networking support. 


“Our collective effort to realize the Philippine Water Challenge demonstrates how powerful partnership is in mobilizing citizen support for solving today’s water security challenges,” said USAID Philippines Environment Chief John Edgar.


“Our partnership started a culture and consciousness for innovation and, more importantly, established a network of innovators and solution-seekers,” he added.  


National Economic and Development Authority Assistant Secretary Roderick Planta said that he hopes these innovations can be expanded to reach more communities in a sustainable manner.  


“Let us pitch innovative ideas and solutions to angel investors and match them with startups. I call on the continued support of our private sector partners and other groups for incubation and commercial development,” he said. 


The PhlWC is organized by USAID, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, Manila Water Co. Inc., and Maynilad Water Services Inc.  It is also sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation, the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, Smart Communications, IdeaSpace, and QBO Innovation Hub—five key players in the water and innovation sectors. 


PhlWC will run annually and launch its second competition in July.


Last year, USAID celebrated 60 years of partnership for development with the Philippines. USAID harnesses the power of stakeholder-led innovations to provide safe water and sanitation services to the underserved and most vulnerable, while sustainably managing water resources.


