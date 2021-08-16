







































































 




   







   















Viral online seller Madam Inutz leaves Xander Ford's talent agency
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 3:17pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Barely three days since she signed with Star Image Artist Management (Star Image), popular online seller Daisy "Madame Inutz" Cabantog went live on August 15 on her Facebook page to announce that she left its management after finding out details about her contract, including a no expiration clause.



The 11-minute video uploaded on Daisy_licious Ukay Facebook page featured the viral online seller saying that she was overwhelmed by her sudden fame and she had not diligently studied the contract she signed with Star Image.



It took comments from her fans, friends and relatives for her to reconsider and ask for a copy of the said contract.



"Mahirap ipaliwanag 'yung mabilisang pangyayari. Kumbaga na overwhelm ako, lahat, bigla na lang. So parang gustong kong i-announce sa inyo mga Inutz na, ayun nga, ah...ah... kinausap ko yung pamilya ko lalo na siyempre mga friends ko and then... hiningi ko 'yung mga opinyon nila kung ano ba 'yung mga the best kong gawin. And then may nag-suggest sa akin na manghingi ng kopya para i-review 'yung kontrata. So ngayon pina-review ko 'yung kontrata, ang nakalagay doon ay alam niyo 'yun parang... 'yun nga, unang-una na doon ay walang expiration 'yung kontrata ko," she said.



Nicknamed Madame Inutz, short for inutil (inutile) by her fans, Daisy started selling clothes online to provide for her family.



In the August 15 episode of "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," Cabantog revealed that she turned to online selling to help with the medical expenses of her mother, who has been bedridden for five years and had suffered a stroke, and to fend for her three children.



"Baga, nag-deal kami ng four years pero halimbawa, wala kang project mga two, three years. Baga nganga. Walang nakalatag na concrete... tawag dito... kasi wala talaga tayong alam sa mga ganito e. Walang concrete na plano. Kumbaga walang nakalatag na project para sa akin which is 'yun ang kailangan ko," she said.



Her Facebook page racks in hundreds of thousands of viewers who tune in to her live selling of clothing, including ukay. She sells these clothes while uttering swear words, which sometimes has led to her videos being flagged and reported. Those who buy usually type "mine" in the comments section, signalling their intent to buy a featured item.



"Kasi ika nga sa akin, miner, nagtitinda ako. Wala akong makitang mag-mine so maraming mga offer at tinanggap ko. 'Yung ang pagkakamali ko na tinanggap ko na di ako kumukonsulta. 'Di ba?" she added.



She thanked Star Image for taking an interest in her but she said that after consultation with friends and family she found several problems with the documents she signed with Star Image.



"Na-confuse ako kasi unang-una, pumirma ako ng kontrata, ang passport ko paso pero tinanggap nila. And then, tinanong naman nila ako kung okay lang ba na kunin ang phone number ko para sila na 'yung sumagot ng lahat ng calls. Ngayon, hindi na po ako 'yung sumasagot nun. Kasi binigay ko phone number ko sa kanila which is mali pala kasi personal number ko 'yun. So doon pa lang parang magulo," Cabantog said.



She is glad to have found a lawyer who volunteered to help her review her contracts.



"Kaya lesson learned mga inutil. Sa susunod na may mag-offer sa inyo, 'wag kayong padalos-dalos katulad ni inutil. Inutil nga di ba? Kumbaga wala nga akong kaalam-alam, 'di ba? Sa sobrang kagalakan na hindi ko ini-expect, masayang-masaya ang puso ko kaya 'di ko akalain na sa sobrang saya mo pala, nagkakaroon ka ng bad decision na hindi tama. Dapat pala kumunsulta muna ako, nagtanong muna ako," she said.



Before ending her live video, she appealed to her fans and viewers to refrain from leaving bad comments on her page and on the page of Star Image's social media accounts.



The social media accounts of Star Image Artist Management have not posted as of press time any statement regarding Cabantog's decision to leave its management.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

