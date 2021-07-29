







































































 




   

   









Hidilyn Diaz most mentioned athlete on Facebook after historic win
Gold medallist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz holds her medal on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
AFP/Vincenzo Pinto

                     

                        

                           
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 12:44pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Apart from winning the historic gold for the Philippines, Hidilyn Diaz became the most mentioned athlete on Facebook after her historic win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 



She beat American gymnast Simone Biles and Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal.



She was also the third most mentioned athlete on Instagram across the globe over the past 24 hours since her win.



Over the same period, the Philippines was hailed as the loudest country on Facebook talking about the Olympics, beating USA and India. 










The Philippine flag emoji also landed a podium finish as the third most used emoji on Facebook, next to the heart and clapping emojis.



Hidilyn is now back in the Philippines after ending an almost century-long Olympic gold drought for the country.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

